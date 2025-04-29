WISPA may have started with a narrow focus on fixed wireless for broadband, but today it’s anything but one-dimensional

The national broadband conversation is undergoing a big shift. Between the long-awaited rollout of BEAD funding, the emergence of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology, and the increasing demand for high-quality internet in multifamily and commercial properties, broadband providers find themselves navigating a landscape full of both promise and complexity.

WISPA — the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association — represents nearly 1,000 members who serve rural and underserved markets. I caught up with Richard Bernhardt, WISPA’s VP of Spectrum and Industry, following WISPA America in Oklahoma City, to unpack where we are and what comes next.

WISPA’s expanding mission

WISPA may have started with a narrow focus on fixed wireless, but today it’s anything but one-dimensional. Its members are deploying a range of technologies — fiber, Ethernet, cable, and of course, wireless — tailored to local conditions. What matters most, as Bernhardt put it, is practical deployment: “We’re focused on getting broadband where it needs to go, not forcing a one-size-fits-all model.”

This pragmatism is especially critical in rural areas, where providers can’t just bury fiber and call it a day. Challenging terrain, sparse population density, and limited capital mean a hybrid approach — say, fixed wireless backed by a fiber core — is often the most sensible path. It’s this kind of flexibility that keeps providers competitive and communities connected.

MDUs, MTEs and the density dividend

An interesting pivot is happening at WISPA: more focus on MDUs (Multiple Dwelling Units) and MTEs (Multiple Tenant Environments). For years, these high-density living and working spaces were largely dominated by legacy providers, but that’s changing as independent ISPs sharpen their strategies.

Richard noted that broadband is no longer just a utility — it’s a top-tier amenity. “People are choosing where to live based on the quality of their internet. It’s that simple.” To support its members in breaking into these markets, WISPA is relaunching its MDU/MTE working group, addressing everything from infrastructure access to complex billing arrangements. It’s not just about wiring buildings — it’s about competing with incumbents on equal footing.

BEAD: A $42 billion opportunity wrapped in red tape

BEAD was supposed to be a game-changer. But for the industry, it’s felt more like an exercise in patience. Two years after its announcement, the program’s path remains murky. Bernhardt didn’t sugarcoat the reality: “There’s a lot of confusion — even within NTIA. And that creates paralysis for the very providers who should be leading the charge.”

What’s worse is the implicit bias in BEAD’s structure. The NTIA’s emphasis on fiber as the “preferred” solution has put providers using fixed wireless or hybrid models on the defensive. That stance ignores the boots-on-the-ground realities in much of America —places where running fiber simply doesn’t make economic or physical sense. And let’s be clear: it’s not about being anti-fiber; it’s about preserving optionality. As Richard told me, “Technological neutrality should be the bedrock of any public investment. Otherwise, we risk excluding the very innovators who’ve been doing this work for years.”

LEOs: A new frontier (but not the only one)

The hype around LEO satellites is real — and in some ways, deserved. Companies like Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper are pushing the envelope, and the idea of space-based broadband is finally becoming tangible. But as Bernhardt pointed out, “We’re still in the early innings. LEOs are powerful, but they’re not a silver bullet.”

Starlink’s current reach is impressive, but still limited in scale. Many regions remain out of reach due to technical constraints or lack of infrastructure. And while LEOs might not be the best last-mile solution everywhere, they could become a vital part of the rural broadband puzzle — particularly for backhaul. The key is to treat them as a complement, not a cure-all.

External pressures: Policies and tariffs

Even as new technologies emerge, many providers are feeling squeezed by old problems. Equipment costs are rising, tariffs remain a burden, and Buy American rules are creating procurement headaches. Add to that the persistent inaccuracies in FCC broadband maps, and the frustration becomes palpable.

What’s especially painful is how these issues disproportionately hurt smaller ISPs. Large companies may grumble about delays, but they have buffers. For a lean, rural-focused provider, a delayed shipment or a funding misclassification could mean the difference between growth and stagnation.

As Richard put it, “We’re seeing a convergence of pressure — economic, regulatory, logistical. And the ones bearing the brunt are the very providers who’ve been keeping rural America online.”

The way forward: Adaptation over absolutes

Despite all the obstacles, I came away from our conversation with a sense of cautious optimism. This industry is resilient. It’s made up of builders and problem-solvers who’ve always found a way. But policymakers need to meet that same energy. We don’t need more perfect plans; we need inclusive ones.

“We need to stop pretending that one technology will solve everything,” Richard told me. “It’s about right tool, right place. Nobody’s going to cover it all.”

And that, in essence, is the broadband balancing act. It’s not about choosing sides — it’s about building bridges between technologies, communities, and visions of the future. If we can do that, then maybe — just maybe — we’ll finally deliver on the promise of universal connectivity.

Watch the full interview.