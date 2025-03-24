Verizon expands satellite-based D2C texting

Verizon has boosted the availability of satellite-based direct-to-cellular, or D2C, texting capabilities of its customers who are using certain Android phone models.

The carrier called the move a “significant expansion of its satellite texting capabilities,” and said that its customers can send text messages to “any other customer device via satellite when outside the reach of terrestrial cellular networks.”

Device upgrades have already started to some Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 smartphones, to enable the Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) D2C texting capability.

“We are committed to powering the lives of our customers. Verizon’s network is America’s largest and already covers 99% of the places where people live, work and play. This expansion of satellite texting capabilities is a testament to our commitment to ensure customers stay connected wherever they are,” said Joe Russo, EVP and president of global network and technology for Verizon. “We know our customers expect more and we continue to innovate for them.”

Verizon has multiple NTN irons in the fire. It has a commercial relationship with Skylo to enable D2C messaging for Verizon customers, which it has been working on since last year in anticipation of a service launch this year. It has also made a $100 million commitment to AST SpaceMobile in mid-2024, which was comprised of $65 million ​in​ commercial prepayments plus $35 million of convertible notes, to further its NTN ambitions.

Verizon last month successfully completed its first Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) live video call between a device on its terrestrial cellular network and one connected via an AST SpaceMobile satellite.

Other cellular network providers and device manufacturers including T-Mobile US, Vodafone, Apple and Google have been testing and prepping new NTN services in the past few months, with some options set to go commercial this year. T-Mobile US launched its beta NTN service with Starlink earlier this year as well.