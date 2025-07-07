Fujitsu launches 1Finity as standalone global networking business

1Finity consolidates Fujitsu’s global network-related organizations under one entity

In sum – what to know:

Global focus – Fujitsu has launched 1Finity as a standalone network communications subsidiary, aiming to boost autonomy and global competitiveness in optical and wireless network solutions.

Accelerating delivery of agile solutions – 1Finity consolidates Fujitsu’s global network units under one brand to better address rising AI, data and cost pressures faced by telecom and data center operators.

End-to-end portfolio with AI edge – The company will continue delivering full-stack network offerings enhanced by intelligent AI analytics and software capabilities, positioning itself as a fast-moving global partner.

Japanese network communications provider 1Finity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu, has started operations under a new name and brand identity. 1Finity consolidates Fujitsu’s global network-related organizations under one entity, with the aim of enabling greater autonomy and flexibility.

The company said the move will accelerate and strengthen the delivery of competitive network solutions on a global scale, adding that it will continue to deliver a full portfolio of optical and wireless hardware, software, and services.

Masaaki Moribayashi, chief executive officer at 1Finity, said: “As telecoms and data center network operators face pressure from escalating data demand, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, and rising costs, they require more agile and innovative network solutions. 1Finity is well-positioned to help customers respond quickly to the rapidly changing market landscape with timely delivery of innovative products that maximize the use of innovative technology, software expertise, and intelligent AI analytics.”

Fujitsu’s mid-term management plan, announced in 2023, sees the Japanese company transforming into “a technology company that realizes net positive through digital services” by 2030. It has called the establishment of 1Finity a strategic initiative in line with this plan, stating that the firm is aiming to strengthen the network products business and clarify management responsibility and accelerate decision-making process for global business and expansion.

The Japanese firm highlighted that the functions encompassing the development, manufacturing, sales, implementation support, maintenance, and operation of network hardware – primarily optical transmission equipment and O-RAN compliant 5G base station equipment – as well as related software, and the research function for 6G, were consolidated into 1Finity.

Plans include the transfer of four of its group companies and their related companies to the new subsidiary: Fujitsu Telecom Networks Limited, Fujitsu Network Service Engineering Limited, Mobile Techno Corporation, and Fujitsu Network Communications. Each group company will continue providing their products and services even after integration into 1Finity.

Through 1Finity, Fujitsu aims to expand its share of the global network products market and achieve business growth. On the foundation of strengthening business in Japan and North America, 1Finity will actively expand into the European and Asian markets, the company said.

The new subsidiary aims to strengthen competitiveness through the development of high-capacity optical data transmission and reception technology and the technological development of high-performance vRAN software that employs GPUs.

“1Finity will strive to provide high value to its customers as a supplier of advanced network operations utilizing new technologies such as AI, and next-generation communication systems such as 6G and IOWN. Furthermore, 1Finity will strengthen Fujitsu’s portfolio by actively enhancing software products and collaborating with partners, aiming for growth in new areas as well,” Fujitsu said.

Also, Fujitsu Limited said it is considering launching a new managed service platform for enterprise customers to run generative AI workloads securely and at scale, without the need to invest in or manage their own infrastructure. The proposition has been developed with US-based server specialist Super Micro Computer (Supermicro).