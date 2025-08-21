Vodafone Idea, IBM partner on AI transformation

The core part of the collaboration is the establishment of an AI innovation hub, bringing together Vodafone Idea and IBM Consulting specialists to co-develop AI solutions

In sum – what to know:

AI Innovation Hub launched – Vodafone Idea and IBM set up a joint hub to co-create AI tools, automation, and digital accelerators for telecom operations.

Unified DevOps integration – AI will be applied to development and operations processes, aiming to improve efficiency and speed up software rollouts.

Long-standing partnership deepens – The collaboration extends Vi’s relationship with IBM, focusing on modernization, resilience, and enhancing customer service delivery.

Indian carrier Vodafone Idea (Vi) has signed a strategic partnership with IBM to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its IT operations and strengthen managed services.

In a release, IBM noted that the initiative aims to streamline processes, improve service reliability, and accelerate delivery of digital services.

The core part of the collaboration is the establishment of an AI innovation hub, bringing together Vi and IBM Consulting specialists to co-develop AI solutions, automation tools, and digital accelerators. The hub will also work with Vi’s unified DevOps team to apply AI in development and operations, IBM said.

“Our collaboration with IBM marks a pivotal milestone in Vi’s digital journey. It reflects our commitment to AI-led innovation and our ambition to drive accelerated growth through intelligent decision-making and automation. The AI innovation hub will play a critical role in modernizing our operations and expediting our go-to-market execution of critical business initiatives through faster software development cycles, setting new benchmarks for the telecom industry,” said Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer, at Vodafone Idea.

By adopting IBM’s AI capabilities and DevOps expertise, the Indian carrier expects to modernize its IT systems, and increase operational efficiency.

“India’s telecom sector stands at the crossroads of surging data consumption, rapid digital transformation, and large-scale 5G deployments. In this dynamic landscape, our collaboration with Vi allows IBM to serve as a strategic enabler to help modernize the organization’s IT ecosystem, enhance operational efficiencies, and fast-track their digital transformation. Vi’s AI innovation hub is a testament to the power of co-creation, where IBM consultants can provide best practices and support efforts to build a future-ready digital foundation powered by AI and automation,” said Juhi McClelland, managing partner of the IBM Consulting unit at IBM Asia Pacific.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. The telco holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles. The company provides voice and data services across 2G, 4G and 5G platforms and is expanding 5G services across 17 circles in India.