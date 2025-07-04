Ooredoo launches AI cloud in Qatar using Nvidia tech

Ooredoo said the AI cloud platform will be run by local data center company Syntys, which was spun out of Ooredoo in March of this year

Sovereign AI cloud goes live – Ooredoo launched Qatar’s advanced sovereign AI cloud service, powered by Nvidia Hopper GPUs and hosted in local data centers to comply with national data policies.

Built for national priorities – The platform supports critical sectors such as energy, finance, logistics, healthcare and smart cities—aligning with Qatar Digital Agenda 2030 and the National AI Strategy.

Powered by Nvidia, run locally – As an Nvidia Cloud Partner, Ooredoo offers full access to Nvidia AI Enterprise tools, with local operations handled by data center firm Syntys.

Arab carrier Ooredoo has launched advanced sovereign AI cloud services in Qatar.

Ooredoo said in a release that the new offering is built on the latest Nvidia Hopper GPUs, and it is hosted in its local data centers.

The company highlighted the importance of the deployment, as it will enable the provision of advanced artificial intelligence applications without relying on international providers. It plans to deliver high-performance computing infrastructure locally across key sectors, including energy, finance, logistics, healthcare and smart city development.

For customers, the deployment means faster access to computing power, the ability to handle massive datasets securely and the convenience of deploying AI solutions under national data policies, Ooredoo said.

Ooredoo is an Nvidia Cloud Partner (NCP), which enables the Arab carrier to offer customers access to GPU technology and to Nvidia’s full software suite for AI development. This includes the Nvidia AI Enterprise platform, which, according to Ooredoo, simplifies and speeds up the process of building, testing and scaling AI models.

This launch directly supports the ambitions of the Qatar Digital Agenda 2030 and the Qatar National AI Strategy, which call for robust digital infrastructure, local hosting of critical technology and the responsible development of AI to benefit society and the economy, the telco added.

Ooredoo’s AI cloud platform will be run by local data center company Syntys, which was spun out of Ooredoo in March of this year following an investment from Iron Mountain. Prior to the launch of Syntys, Ooredoo Group said it had 26 data centers in operation across Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq and Tunisia.

At the time of launch, Syntys said it expected to scale its data center capacity to more than 120 MW with initial capital of $1 billion.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al-Thani, chief executive officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “We are proud to bring this world-class AI infrastructure to Qatar, equipping our customers with the tools they need to turn ambition into real-world solutions. Our collaboration with Nvidia paves the way for a new generation of innovation, empowering everyone from startups to government entities to benefit from the full potential of artificial intelligence, securely and efficiently. This, in turn, will fuel economic growth, upgrade citizen experiences and cement Qatar’s position as a digital leader in the region.”

Ooredoo Qatar previously announced an initiative to accelerate digital transformation efforts for enterprises and public sector entities in Qatar via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ericsson.

The agreement focuses on developing industry-tailored 5G solutions, including private and dedicated 5G networks for key sectors such as manufacturing, airports and oil and gas.

As part of the MoU, Ericsson will provide its Ericsson Private 5G and mission-critical network solutions, introduce key ecosystem partners and offer Ooredoo access to global best practices, use cases and insights. The two companies will also collaborate in discussions with enterprises and government organizations, offering expert knowledge-sharing sessions on 5G-driven sustainability applications.