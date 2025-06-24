API ambitions actualized: GSMA Open Gateway hits 80% market share

According to the GSMA, focus now shifts from operator sign-ups to monetization, diversification and delivering real enterprise value through APIs

Launched at MWC 2023 as a “paradigm shift” for the telecom industry, the GSMA Open Gateway initiative set out to deliver universal network application programming interface (API) access for developers, backed by 21 operators at its debut in Barcelona. Just two years later, the GSMA’s H1 2025 report highlights material progress: Nearly 80% of the global mobile market share is now covered.

As operator participation stabilizes, the focus is shifting to API monetization and enterprise adoption. The report highlights diversification beyond security APIs, a surge in channel partners bridging supply-demand gaps and untapped potential in mobile payments. Recent launches from Telefónica, Nokia, CelcomDigi and Ericsson-led Aduna demonstrate how Open Gateway APIs are enabling real-world innovation — from fraud mitigation to drone connectivity.

According to the GSMA, 73 operator groups representing 285 networks worldwide have now committed to Open Gateway. “This is up on the last six months but only marginally,” the GSMA noted, adding that China, Southeast Asia and Europe “remain the centers of gravity.” New additions include Vietnamese operators Mobifone, Viettel and VNPT.

While security and anti-fraud APIs still account for two-thirds of commercial deployments, application diversification is emerging. In 2024, security APIs accounted for more than 80% of launches; today, Quality-on-Demand APIs and compute services (mostly edge) represent 25% — “a significant rise from less than 10% in 2024,” said the GSMA.

However, APIs for mobile payments and charging — such as operator billing for pay TV or public transport — remain underdeveloped, accounting for just 1% of commercially available APIs. “This comes despite developers and enterprise demand sentiment for this use case being much higher, implying an opportunity to address,” the GSMA said.

In H1 2025, 15 new channel partners joined the initiative, bringing the total to 43. “Their significance is less in their number and more in the market-making capabilities these aggregators bring,” the report noted, adding: “The plateauing effect seen on the supply side… has been offset by a rise in channel partners in H1 2025.”

Two recent API launches highlighted in the report include autonomous drone technology demonstrated by Telefónica and Nokia at MWC 2025, powered by 5G and Open Gateway APIs, and Number Verification and SIM Swap services API solutions from CelcomDigi and Aduna.