GSMA: 5G connections in APAC set to hit 50% by 2030

GSMA said that mobile operators have invested nearly $220 billion in 5G networks since 2019, with another $254 billion expected to be invested through 2030

In sum – what you need to know:

5G connections will double – The share of 5G connections in Asia Pacific is set to rise from 18% in 2024 to 50% by 2030.

Mobile economy worth $1.4T – Mobile services will contribute $1.4 trillion to regional GDP by 2030, up from $950 billion in 2024.

Investment gaps, spectrum costs grow – Operators face financial pressure as spectrum charges triple and underserved areas lag.

The number of 5G connections in Asia Pacific is expected to reach 50% of all mobile connections by 2030, according to the GSMA’s Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2025 report. The mobile industry group warns, however, that rising spectrum costs and investment gaps could threaten continued progress in the mobile sector.

The new GSMA report highlights the growing economic weight of mobile connectivity across the APAC region. In 2024 alone, mobile technologies and services contributed $950 billion to the region’s GDP — equivalent to 5.6% of total output. By 2030, that figure is expected to rise to $1.4 trillion, or 6.6% of GDP, as digital transformation accelerates through 5G, AI, and IoT.

Mobile operators have invested nearly $220 billion in 5G networks since 2019, with another $254 billion expected to be invested through 2030. Despite this, the GSMA says rising costs — especially for spectrum — are heavily impacting operator budgets. Spectrum cost-to-revenue ratios have tripled in the past decade, growing from 3% in 2014 to 9% in 2023, according to the report.

The GSMA also calls attention to the digital divide, noting that 48% of the Asia Pacific population remains offline. “Mobile connectivity is the oxygen of Asia Pacific’s digital transformation – driving economic growth, innovation and inclusion,” said Julian Gorman, head of Asia Pacific at the GSMA. “Yet our findings sound clear alarms: spectrum charges have tripled over the last decade, and 48% of the population remain offline. To sustain momentum, we need decisive action, affordable spectrum, smarter financing and collective action to tackle scams and cyber-threats.”

The report also highlighted that mobile services supported 16 million jobs in 2024 — 11 million directly and 5 million indirectly — and generated over $90 billion in public revenues, excluding spectrum and regulatory fees.

The GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative is also gaining traction. By standardizing network APIs, it enables developers and businesses to integrate advanced identity and security capabilities into digital services — helping protect users and improve trust.

The GSMA report also urges governments in the APAC region to create enabling conditions for network investment. It recommends targeted public funding, fiscal incentives, infrastructure-sharing models, and long-term spectrum roadmaps with sustainable pricing structures. “Clear spectrum strategies and flexible regulation are essential for ensuring both 5G growth and a smooth path toward 6G,” the report concluded.

Mobile technologies and digital transformation will contribute $2 trillion to China’s economy, or 8.3% of China’s GDP by 2030, according to a previous GSMA report.

The Mobile Economy China 2025 report forecast that 5G technology and its ecosystem will benefit all sectors of the Chinese economy, with the manufacturing sector expected to drive 40% of that $2 trillion economic impact by 2030.

In 2024, mobile technologies and services generated $1.2 trillion of economic value, around 6.2% of China’s GDP.

Chinese operators are developing solutions for the enterprise segment by integrating AI and leveraging their 5G Standalone (SA) and 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network for tailored, intelligent solutions across industries, the GSMA said, adding that while mobile technologies will benefit all sectors of the Chinese economy, some industries will see this more than others, such as manufacturing, due to their ability to incorporate the latest wave of digital technologies including 5G, IoT and AI.

The GSMA report also highlighted that the number of mobile internet users in China is projected to grow from 1.17 billion last year to 1.22 billion by 2030, increasing penetration from 80% to 84%.