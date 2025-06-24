Hive Digital acquires Toronto facility to build AI DC

Hive Digital noted that the purchase marks a strategic move to expand high-performance computing (HPC) capacity through its subsidiary, Buzz High Performance Computing

In sum, what to know:

Hive expands into sovereign AI – Hive Digital acquires a 7.2 MW facility in Toronto to support Buzz HPC’s launch of a Canadian-owned AI data center with liquid-cooled infrastructure.

5,000 GPU-ready upgrade – The site will be upgraded to Tier 3 standards and is expected to power up to 5,000 next-gen GPUs for high-performance AI and cloud computing.

Focus on national data security – Designed to serve Canadian enterprises and public sector needs, the project emphasizes data residency, sovereignty, and green energy integration.

Hive Digital Technologies has announced the acquisition of a data center property in Toronto, Canada, with a total installed capacity of approximately 7.2 megawatts.

In a release, the Canadian company noted that the purchase marks a strategic move to expand high-performance computing (HPC) capacity through its subsidiary, Buzz High Performance Computing, and supports the development of a Canadian-controlled AI ecosystem.

Located in the country’s leading technology hub, the site will become Buzz HPC’s first owned Tier 3 facility. It is set to be upgraded with liquid-cooling capabilities and advanced GPU infrastructure designed to meet growing demand for AI training, inference and sovereign cloud services, the firm said.

Craig Tavares, president and COO of Buzz HPC, said: “Toronto is not only the largest city in Canada, but also the country’s most important center for higher education, AI research, and dense fiber optic connectivity. With the explosion of demand for HPC and AI compute capacity, this Toronto site gives us a critical footprint to develop a sovereign AI data center — owned and operated in Canada by a Canadian public company — ensuring data residency, security, and national innovation leadership.”

Frank Holmes, executive chairman of Buzz HPC and Hive, added: “As Hive continues to scale, so now does Buzz announce its scale, launching our Canadian sovereign strategy. This site will be Buzz’s first owned and operated Tier 3 data center, which will be strategically aligned with sovereign incentives. We will lead Canadian technology standards in the data center industry, as we will upgrade this site to liquid-cooled Tier 3 standards to power the next generation of GPUs for AI compute. We expect, once the upgrade is complete, this facility can operate a GPU cloud of up to 5,000 next generation GPUs for AI compute.”

The facility will serve Canadian enterprises, researchers and government clients with a focus on data residency, national security and innovation. The upgrade is expected to allow the center to host up to 5,000 next-generation GPUs, creating a secure, scalable environment for AI workloads entirely within Canadian borders.

Hive was founded and went public in 2017. The firm has mining sites in Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay.

Originally known as Hive Cloud, Buzz offers access to Nvidia H100s, A6000s, A5000s, A40s and H200s. Its cloud currently totals 2.2MW of capacity across Stockholm, Sweden (800kW) and Montreal, Canada (1.4MW).

In other AI infrastructure news, Jabil announced it intends to invest approximately $500 million over the next several years to expand its footprint in the Southeast U.S. to support cloud and AI data center infrastructure customers.

This strategic investment builds on Jabil’s recent acquisition of New Hampshire-based Mikros Technologies, a provider of liquid cooling and thermal management solutions. Mikros Technologies serves a wide range of industries, including AI data center infrastructure, energy storage and semiconductor testing.

Jabil is in the final stages of site selection and expects it to be operational by mid-calendar year 2026.

“To secure America’s future in artificial intelligence, it’s crucial that we build the hardware that powers AI innovation right here at home. Domestic manufacturing isn’t just an economic priority; it’s a matter of national security. We’re proud to expand Jabil’s U.S. factory network, scaling our capabilities to better support the growing needs of our data center customers,” said Matt Crowley, EVP of global business units at Jabil.