Brookfield launches strategy to build AI infra at scale

Brookfield has already invested tens of billions in this sector and sees a “significant pipeline of opportunities” ahead

In sum – what to know:

Brookfield sets AI infra focus – The firm is launching a dedicated strategy to serve rising demand from hyperscalers, enterprises, and governments for scalable, integrated AI infrastructure.

$33B+ in EU AI projects – Brookfield has committed $9.8B in Sweden and $23B in France for AI infrastructure buildouts over the next 5–15 years.

Sees strong global pipeline – Company leaders say they expect to see continued growth across global AI infrastructure markets.

Canadian multinational investment outfit Brookfield Asset Management is launching a dedicated investment strategy aimed at developing infrastructure to support artificial intelligence (AI), as it seeks to ride the wave of accelerating global demand for data centers.

In a letter to investors shared alongside its quarterly earnings report, CEO Bruce Flatt and President Connor Teskey said the initiative will cater to the growing needs of hyperscalers, enterprises, and governments for scalable and integrated AI infrastructure solutions.

“Our investment programs in Sweden and France reflect a broader trend we are seeing globally, as AI emerges as a transformational infrastructure theme that will require significant capital investment. While the potential of AI is widely acknowledged, the scale of infrastructure investment and the operating capabilities required to support its growth remain underappreciated. Trillions of dollars are required,” the letter said.

“Private capital will play a critical role across the AI infrastructure supply chain, especially in compute infrastructure, which requires high-performance chips for large-scale AI training and inference. We see an opportunity to provide GPU infrastructure as a service under long-term contracts, easing the burden on corporate balance sheets. We also see major opportunities across critical adjacencies, such as liquid cooling systems, fiber networks, robotics manufacturing, and recycling infrastructure—all vital to AI system performance and sustainability,” the letter added.

Brookfield emphasized that it is well-positioned to extend its leadership position in the field fo AI infrastructure, saying: “We have already deployed tens of billions into this area and see a significant pipeline of opportunities that fit our capabilities and integrated approach.”

Earlier this year, Brookfield committed up to SEK95 billion ($9.8 billion) for a long-term AI infrastructure development project in Sweden, expected to span 10 to 15 years.

The investment committed in Sweden is one of Brookfield’s largest AI investments in Europe, and extends its partnership with the government, public authorities, academia and businesses in the region.

Brookfield also said that this investment will be chiefly focused on a new large AI facility in Strängnäs, Sweden, creating a strategic infrastructure asset to support the country’s national AI strategy. Under this initiative, Brookfield will sign a land allocation agreement, enabling the data center site to more than double its capacity from 300MW to 750MW. The new site will create over 1,000 new permanent jobs and add another 2,000 jobs to support the 10-15 year construction process.

Earlier this year, Brookfield announced a €20 billion ($22.8 billion) infrastructure investment program in France, which includes a €10 billion investment into the first AI factory in the country. This AI facility will create 1GW of new capacity, making it Europe’s largest AI infrastructure cluster.

Sikander Rashid, head of Europe at Brookfield, considers the investment opportunity in the AI infra field to be huge. “We need the physical infrastructure to achieve the $10 trillion potential productivity gain from AI adoption. And by our reckoning, approximately $7 trillion of investment in physical infrastructure will be required to get there within the next decade alone,” Rashid has said. “Infrastructure investors have a huge role to play through capital allocation into existing power and data center platforms, as well as into emerging AI infrastructure sectors.”

Commenting on which regions are emerging as strategic hubs for AI infrastructure, the executive noted that “most governments have realized that AI technology is a productivity-enhancing tool in the medium term, and the development of AI infrastructure is a local economy stimulator in the short term.”