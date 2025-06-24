BSNL launches 5G FWA in Hyderabad

The 5G FWA service is built on BSNL’s direct-to-device platform

In sum – what to know:

BSNL launches 5G FWA – BSNL launched its ‘Quantum 5G Fixed Wireless Access’ service in Hyderabad, offering SIM-less connectivity with fast deployment and indigenous technology.

Fiber-free internet option – The wireless service uses BSNL’s existing tower infra, reaching 85% of households in Hyderabad without the need for trenching or fiber rollout.

Nationwide expansion coming – Pilot rollouts in six cities are planned by September 2025.

Indian state-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has soft-launched a 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) offering in Hyderabad, according to local press reports.

Indian newspaper The Hindu noted that the new service is branded as Quantum 5G FWA, although no quantum communications technologies are involved. BSNL’s FWA offering is targeting enterprises, businesses, gated communities and individual households.

The carrier’s chairman and managing director Robert Ravi said the 5G FWA service is built on the carrier’s direct-to-device platform with a fully indigenous stack core designed and integrated by Indian vendors. He also said the pilot will be expanded to Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Chandigarh and Gwalior by September 2025.

Earlier this month, the Indian government confirmed that BSNL was planning to deploy another 100,000 4G towers across India, following the successful installation of nearly 100,000 towers.

India’s Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, said in an interview with local newspaper The New Indian Express, that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to approach the Union Cabinet for approval of the next phase of BSNL’s 4G expansion.

In May 2023, the Indian telco awarded a contract to a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-led consortium, which includes Tejas Networks, the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) — the developer of BSNL’s 4G core — and ITI Ltd. The agreement covers the supply of 4G equipment for 100,000 telecom towers. It also includes network components, along with third-party elements and a 10-year annual maintenance contract.

Recent reports suggested that the state-run telco could be ready to launch its 5G network as early as June 2025, positioning the company to better compete with private providers like Reliance Jio and Airtel, who already offer 5G services in many parts of the country.

The company is preparing for a nationwide 5G rollout after reaching a stabilization of its ongoing 4G deployment, according to recent reports, which cited the country’s Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as saying.

Scindia confirmed that BSNL will switch to 5G technology only after its 4G network is fully stabilized and meets service quality standards. “Once the 100,000 towers [are] put up and the network is stabilized, once we see that the QoS is up to the mark… then we start switching. Moving from 4G to 5G is not that difficult,” he said.

The Indian government has also ruled out foreign participation in BSNL’s 5G deployment.

To deliver 5G SA services, BSNL will utilize the 900 MHz and 3.3 GHz spectrum bands. Initially, the rollout will target 100,000 subscribers. The telco has already tested its 5G indigenous technology at three locations in New Delhi — Nehru Place, Chanakyapuri and Minto Road.

Earlier this year, BSNL had received interest from three companies for deploying its 5G Standalone (SA) network in Delhi, covering 1,876 sites across the national capital.

While 29 companies participated in the pre-bid meeting for BSNL’s 5G tender, only three have moved forward in the process — Tejas Networks, Lekha Wireless and Galore Network. Tejas Networks, already engaged in BSNL’s 4G rollout, is providing the telco with an indigenous 4G stack, which can be upgraded to 5G.