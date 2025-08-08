O2, Freshwave expand small cell network footprint in the UK

Virgin Media O2 said it has already deployed more than 2,000 small cells across the U.K. territory

In sum – what to know:

New small cells deployed in Cornwall – O2 and Freshwave have installed new small cells in St Ives and Newquay, aimed at improving coverage in high-traffic areas ahead of peak tourist season.

Fast deployment supports local demand – The compact small cells can be installed more quickly than traditional towers, enabling faster upgrades in areas with rising mobile traffic.

Part of O2’s wider £700M plan – The rollout is aligned with O2’s national network investment strategy, which includes expanded small cell use and spectrum acquisitions to boost capacity.

U.K. carrier Virgin Media O2, in partnership with infrastructure provider Freshwave, has deployed new small cell sites in the towns of St Ives and Newquay, in Cornwall, with the main aim of enhancing mobile connectivity during the upcoming summer season, the former said in a release.

O2 said that the initiative includes a total of thirteen small cells, with five already operational in St Ives and three in Newquay. The remaining five are expected to go live shortly. These deployments target high-traffic areas, including Porthminster and Porthmeor beaches in St Ives and Tolcarne beach and the train station in Newquay, said O2.

According to the U.K. operator, the use of small cells has helped deliver improved coverage more rapidly. The carrier now has more than 2,000 small cells deployed across the U.K.

The telco emphasized that the installations aim to support both residents and tourists, particularly during the peak summer season when coastal towns experience increased demand for mobile data services.

Rob Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at O2, said: “These new small cells serve some of the busiest areas in Cornwall and will ensure that the carrier’s customers have a reliable mobile experience.”

The small cell deployment forms part of the telco’s broader £700 million Mobile Transformation Plan, which includes upgrades to 4G and 5G networks, targeted small cell deployments in densely populated areas, and solutions for known coverage issues in transit hubs and public venues.

In November 2024, Virgin Media O2 claimed to be the first operator in the U.K. to switch on 5G SA small cells. At launch, these were installed in central Birmingham, enhancing connectivity in some of the city’s busiest areas.

Virgin Media O2 officially launched its 5G SA network in 2024, with initial coverage across London, Manchester, Liverpool, Lincoln, Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, York, Belfast, Cardiff, Nottingham, and Slough.

In May, Virgin Media O2 announced a spectrum transfer agreement with rival operator Vodafone UK that will see Virgin Media O2 acquire 78.8 megahertz of spectrum for an investment of £343 million.

The U.K. carrier said that this new spectrum will materially enhance its network position and help to improve the connectivity experience of consumers and businesses across the country.

Specifically, Virgin Media O2 will acquire 20 megahertz in the 1400 MHz band, 18.8 megahertz in the 2.1 GHz band, 20 megahertz in the 2.6 GHz band, and 20 megahertz in the 3.4 GHz band.

The deal, which follows the completion of the merger between Vodafone UK and Three UK and is subject to the approval of local regulator Ofcom, will bring Virgin Media O2’s total mobile spectrum share to approximately 30%.

Virgin Media O2 also said that the new spectrum will benefit MVNOs who make use of the telco’s mobile network via wholesale partnerships to deliver their own mobile services to millions of people across the country.

The transfer of spectrum reduces the previous imbalances in spectrum between mobile network operators in the UK, enhancing competition, the telco said.