TCS, Nvidia build AI tools for telcos

TCS is integrating Nvidia AI Enterprise software to design and integrate telecom models into agentic AI workflows

In sum – what to know:

TCS-Nvidia team up on telco AI – The companies are building AI-native tools for telecos, including automated agents and network digital twins.

Use of Nvidia platforms – The collaboration includes DGX Cloud, NeMo and Omniverse to support advanced telecom use cases and network simulation.

Focus on network planning and ops – Digital twins aim to improve RF planning and SLA performance, while agentic models target billing, support and anomaly detection.

India-based IT consultancy and system integrator Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has helped design a collection of AI-native agents for the telecommunications industry.

The Indian company said it is currently working with U.S. company Nvidia to design agentic AI solutions that improve telecom operations and network management. These include AI-accelerated Nvidia tools to automate processes, including specialized AI models tailored for telecom needs (Large Telco Models) and advanced systems like digital twins to simulate and optimize network performance. TCS industry use-cases leverage Nvidia accelerated computing with Nvidia DGX Cloud, Nvidia AI Enterprise and includes Nvidia NIM microservices, Nvidia NeMo and Nvidia Blueprints, all designed to improve telecom operations, according to TCS.

Akhilesh Tiwari, president of communications, media and information services at TCS, said: “By combining our deep industry expertise with Nvidia’s advanced AI capabilities, we’ve helped create differentiated, domain-specific solutions that enhance core processes and equip telecom providers with future-ready technologies.”

Chris Penrose, vice president of business development for the telco segment at Nvidia, added: “AI is transforming telecom infrastructure and operations, enabling business growth, efficiency and productivity gains, at a pace unseen before.”

The Indian firm said it is integrating Nvidia AI Enterprise software to design and integrate telecom models into agentic AI workflows. These use-cases leverage agentic AI blueprints to automate and transform processes. For example, TCS autonomous network anomaly management can help reduce manual interventions for network management while TCS billing and revenue assurance service’ can simplify billing and revenue assurance. Meanwhile, the TCS smart assist framework for service assurance enables the creation of conversational agents that provide responses on company specific knowledge domains like IT and human resources to enhance efficiency and improve user experience, the Indian firm said.

TCS also highlighted that telecom companies currently face a multitude of challenges in managing complex wireless network changes in high-demand territories. Current methods of network planning often fall short in predicting performance issues, leading to potential quality degradation and difficulties in meeting service-level agreements (SLAs) for radio access networks (RAN), it added. To address challenges like these, TCS along with Nvidia has designed AI applications that can improve network planning for building efficient networks.

TCS said it worked with a leading North American carrier and jointly executed a pilot with Nvidia to show real-time radio frequency propagation and signal strength visualization facilitating improved planning for wide network coverage. Using the Nvidia Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin, TCS created a digital twin of a telecom network to optimize network performance at site level or city scale by simulating and visualizing radio propagation across dynamic physical environments.

Last year, TCS has launched a generative AI aggregation platform for enterprise customers and a new IoT lab in the US, with a stated remit to support sensor deployments feeding into developing industrial AI projects. The firm’s new generative AI platform, called AI WisdomNext, aggregates multiple generative AI services into a single interface, it claims.