stc taps Huawei for 5G-A tech in Bahrain

The stc-Huawei deal targets next-gen enterprise services like AI-driven solutions, 5G mobile private networks and optimized network operations

In sum – what to know:

stc Bahrain partners with Huawei – The pair signed a strategic agreement to co-develop AI-powered digital services and 5G-Advanced solutions, accelerating Bahrain’s digital transformation.

Joint roadmap for innovation – The collaboration includes joint R&D, ecosystem building, and enterprise-focused 5G mobile private networks, aiming to deliver personalized services and boost monetization across the overall ICT sector.

Future-proofing digital Bahrain – The deal supports workforce upskilling in AI, enhances cloud-edge infrastructure and strengthens Bahrain’s positioning as a hub for next-gen connectivity and AI-powered transformation.

Middle East telco stc Bahrain and Chinese vendor Huawei have signed a strategic agreement to jointly accelerate the development of advanced 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology and AI-powered services in Bahrain, the pair said in a release.

They noted that the tech collaboration aims to enhance monetization capabilities and solidify Bahrain’s position in the techco era.

The partnership outlines a comprehensive roadmap focused on joint R&D, market development as well as ecosystem building. It also targets next-gen services across enterprise sectors, including AI-driven solutions, 5G mobile private networks and optimized network operations.

Khalid Al Osaimi, CEO of stc Bahrain, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with Huawei, a collaboration that takes forward our commitment to leading the digital transformation of Bahrain. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, our aim will be to create personalized, future-proof digital services that exceed customer expectations in an increasingly connected world.”

Steven Yi, president of Huawei Middle East and Africa, added: “This partnership with stc reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation through 5G-A and AI. Together, we aim to deliver transformative solutions that empower industries and enrich user experiences.”

The partners explained that the new partnership will leverage Huawei’s cloud and edge computing capabilities to deliver fully managed private networks. Enterprises in the Arab country will gain access to AI-based tools that increase operational efficiency, while individuals will benefit from training programs designed to upskill the local workforce in AI and emerging technologies, the pair added.

stc had been implementing technology from the Chinese vendor to boost capabilities and improve performance in some of the countries where it operates.

In December 2024, stc and Huawei had announced the commercial rollout of SuperLink, a digital solution designed to enhance 5G connectivity across remote areas in Saudi Arabia.

SuperLink is a multi-band wireless transmission solution developed by Huawei, which combines several frequency bands into a single high-capacity and long-distance link, overcoming deployment challenges associated with traditional 5G E-band tower models.

Stc noted that this solution boosts operational speed by 200% compared to earlier models and significantly extends 5G reach without requiring extensive infrastructure, making it ideal for connecting remote regions efficiently.

During MWC Barcelona 2024, stc Kuwait and Huawei signed an MoU on deepening 5.5G strategic cooperation and business monetization. Based on 5.5G joint innovation, the two companies will work together to build 5.5G-based intelligent wireless networks, and incubate 5.5G-related new services for consumers, homes and businesses, growing the maturity of the 5.5G industry and ecosystem.

According to the MoU, stc and Huawei will deepen strategic cooperation on 5.5G technology innovation and business monetization to build intelligent wireless networks and integrate cross-domain data.

To monetize 5.5G, stc and Huawei will further explore and incubate new consumer and home applications, and launch new services based on network capabilities to drive 5G user growth. In terms of business applications, the two companies will launch customized smart office solutions for SMEs, and incubate vertical applications in the oil and gas industry.