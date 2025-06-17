Rakuten Symphony, AT&T expand O-RAN partnership

AT&T will implement Rakuten Symphony site management platform as part of the deal

In sum – what to know:

AT&T to modernize O-RAN nationwide – Extended partnership with Rakuten Symphony enables faster rollout of cloud-native, AI-powered Open RAN infrastructure across the U.S.

Legacy systems replaced in record time – More than 10,000 AT&T users now rely on Rakuten site management platform to streamline cell site planning and construction across mobile and fiber networks.

5G and fiber strategies aligned – Rakuten Symphony’s platform supports AT&T’s dual-track push: scaling fiber and advancing 5G through automated workflows and real-time visibility tools.

Japanese company Rakuten Symphony and U.S. carrier AT&T have extended their ongoing collaboration with the aim of driving adoption of Rakuten Symphony’s site management solution, supporting AT&T’s network simplification transformation (NST) program and nationwide Open RAN (O-RAN) deployment in the U.S.

Originally announced in February 2022, the extended agreement aims to replace legacy systems and software with the implementation of Rakuten Symphony’s automated platform. This tool enhances productivity for AT&T employees and contractors managing cell site builds, offering real-time data visibility to lay the foundation for future AI-led operations, the Japanese company said.

AT&T plans for 70% of its wireless traffic to run over open and interoperable platforms by late 2026. To achieve this, the operator needed to consolidate fragmented legacy tools supporting site design and construction. With Rakuten Symphony site management platform, AT&T has transitioned to an end-to-end integrated solution — a move completed in just 18 months from pilot to full deployment, with no service disruptions.

Now used by more than 10,000 registered users across AT&T and its contractor network, Rakuten Symphony’s platform also supports AT&T’s massive fiber expansion initiative.

Rakuten Symphony site management platform provides lifecycle management of telecom sites, from planning to deployment. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) and digital workflows to streamline network builds and maximize efficiency.

Alisha Remek, vice president of access construction and engineering at AT&T, said: “Rakuten Symphony’s expertise in workflow orchestration and creativity in ideating solutions to complex problems or functions has been instrumental in our success. Their willingness to push boundaries — balancing speed with quality — has helped us achieve the goals of AT&T’s network simplification transformation program.”

Vivek Murthy, president of OSS BU, at Rakuten Symphony, added: “AT&T is leading an immense project that requires scalable, high-impact solutions to support network modernization across both fiber deployments and next generation mobile deployments.”

AT&T has recently reached a key milestone in its national fiber expansion, surpassing 30 million locations passed with fiber broadband. The achievement comes ahead of schedule and signals the company’s intent to double down on a converged fiber-and-wireless growth strategy. According to CEO John Stankey, the telco is now halfway to its goal of reaching approximately 60 million fiber locations by 2030.

According to AT&T’s Erin Scarborough, the company’s strategy is built around convergence — offering fiber and wireless services together to boost customer satisfaction and retention.

In a recent press statement, AT&T said it has made capital investments of more than $145 billion from 2020 to 2024 — focused largely on expanding fiber and 5G infrastructure.

In May, the telco had announced a $5.75 billion all-cash deal to acquire Lumen’s Mass Markets fiber business, adding about 1 million customers and 4 million locations across 11 states. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Specifically, AT&T will acquire Lumen’s last-mile mass market fiber assets and “associated network elements in central offices”, plus “substantially all” of Lumen’s non-enterprise fiber customers, which will be transitioned over time to become AT&T Fiber customers.

Alongside acquisitions, the U.S. carrier continues to build fiber organically and through open-access partnerships.