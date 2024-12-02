stc, Huawei to enhance 5G connectivity in Saudi Arabia

Stc noted that this solution boosts operational speed by 200% compared to earlier models

Saudi telco stc and Huawei have announced the commercial rollout of SuperLink, a digital solution designed to enhance 5G connectivity across remote areas in Saudi Arabia.

SuperLink is a multi-band wireless transmission solution developed by Huawei, which combines several frequency bands into a single high-capacity and long-distance link, overcoming deployment challenges associated with traditional 5G E-band tower models.

Stc noted that this solution boosts operational speed by 200% compared to earlier models and significantly extends 5G reach without requiring extensive infrastructure, making it ideal for connecting remote regions efficiently.

The solution also improves deployment efficiency by reducing antenna requirements by 67% compared to traditional single-band parallel link methods, lowering tower rental costs.

Abdullateef Alsenan, infrastructure design general manager at stc Group, said: “SuperLink addresses challenges in long-haul and large-capacity microwave hardware stacking. It simplifies deployments, expands bandwidth, and delivers reliable 5G connectivity to remote areas. This innovation allows stc Group to bring advanced broadband services to underserved regions of the kingdom in a more cost-effective and efficient manner.”

During MWC Barcelona 2024, stc Kuwait and Huawei had signed an MoU on deepening 5.5G strategic cooperation and business monetization. Based on 5.5G joint innovation, the two companies will work together to build 5.5G-based intelligent wireless networks, and incubate 5.5G-related new services for consumers, homes and businesses, growing the maturity of the 5.5G industry and ecosystem.

According to the MoU, stc and Huawei will deepen strategic cooperation on 5.5G technology innovation and business monetization to build intelligent wireless networks and integrate cross-domain data.

To monetize 5.5G, stc and Huawei will further explore and incubate new consumer and home applications, and launch new services based on network capabilities to drive 5G user growth. In terms of business applications, the two companies will launch customized smart office solutions for SMEs, and incubate vertical applications in the oil and gas industry. They will also conduct proof of concept testing and iteratively translate the concept into commercial products to steer market development.