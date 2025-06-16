Ericsson signs 5G antenna deal with Optus

Under the terms of the deal, Ericsson will supply its antenna system solutions, customized to suit Optus’ network requirements

In sum – what to know:

Ericsson deploys advanced 5G system – Optus will deploy Ericsson’s advanced antenna system to enhance 5G coverage, capacity and energy performance across its network in Australia.

Improved indoor/outdoor signal reach – The antennas will support stronger signals in dense urban areas and indoors.

Focus on sustainability – The deployment aligns with Optus’ goals to reduce energy consumption while maintaining high-quality network performance.

Australian carrier Optus has expanded its partnership with Ericsson to deploy a new set of antennas aimed at improving the coverage, capacity and energy efficiency of its 5G network in Australia.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Ericsson will supply its antenna system (EAS) solutions, customized to suit Optus’ network requirements. The rollout is part of the carrier’s long-standing collaboration with Ericsson and is expected to support better 5G performance, the Nordic vendor said.

Ericsson also noted that the new antennas will deliver improved connectivity in both urban and indoor environments, improving the user experience of Optus’ customer base in Australia.

The 5G antennas are also intended to make the network more adaptable to future growth in data traffic and usage. The Australian telecommunications operator also highlighted that this upgrade will play a key role in maintaining a reliable network infrastructure as mobile data consumption continues to rise in Australia.

“This agreement further extends our strong collaboration with Optus in delivering energy-efficient solutions that support Australia’s 5G evolution,” commented Ludvig Landgren, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand.

Kent Wu, vice president of network strategy and architecture at Optus, added: “The performance improvements demonstrated during field trials confirm that Ericsson’s antennas will provide Optus with greater network efficiency, improved spectral utilization and long-term energy savings. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering superior connectivity experience while continuing to enhance the sustainability of our network operations.”

Rival vendor Nokia previously confirmed it will help strengthen Australian carrier Optus’s 5G network by upgrading sites in regional areas of Australia with advanced technology.

As part of the partnership, the Finnish vendor said it will deploy its latest Habrok Massive MIMO radios and Levante baseband solutions from the AirScale portfolio. These tools are designed to handle growing data needs while using less energy. The upgrades follow Optus’s RAN-sharing agreement with TPG Telecom, announced last year, which aims to expand network reach and improve the overall experience for customers.

Nokia’s Habrok 32 Massive MIMO radios use the company’s ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) technology to deliver a 33% increase in output power. This helps Optus extend network coverage and support more users without increasing energy usage, according to Nokia. The radios are compact and easy to install, making them suitable for both new sites and modernizing older ones.

In April 2024, Optus and TPG Telecom had entered a long-term network sharing deal. The operators will continue to operate their own core networks, they said, allowing them to each maintain network, security and resiliency control, as well as enable differentiation of service for their customers.

As part of the deal, the pair will establish a regional multi-operator core network. Optus will license some of its rival’s spectrum for use in the shared network, while TPG will gain access to Optus’ regional 4G and 5G networks. Specifically, TPG will be able to use 2,444 Optus sites in regional Australia, which according to the operator, doubles its national coverage and extends its 4G and 5G reach to 98.4% of the population. The deal will also significantly increase the number of regional mobile sites in the country.