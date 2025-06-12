NGMN calls for harmonized 6G – without total hardware refresh

The transition to future 6G technology should be evolutionary and should not force a complete hardware refresh, says NGMN

In sum – what to know:

Evolution, not revolution – NGMN emphasizes that 6G should evolve from 5G, with most upgrades happening via software to avoid costly hardware overhauls.

Unified global standards – The alliance calls for harmonized 6G standards that enable modular, interoperable networks while addressing societal and environmental goals.

AI-native, secure networks – Future 6G architectures must prioritize AI-native designs, quantum-safe security and the ability to deploy new features on-demand.

The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN), the global alliance of mobile network operators, has released a publication that advocates for harmonized global standards for future 6G networks. Its release comes as the telecom standards body 3GPP prepares to set the scope for Release 20 of cellular tech, which covers next-generation 6G networks.

The new report notes that that 6G standards should build upon the features and capabilities introduced with 5G, and create value through new services which are essential to support continuous innovation, delivering real benefits to users and operators while addressing evolving societal needs and fostering a sustainable ecosystem. The transition to 6G should be evolutionary, and not force a complete hardware refresh, it says.

While new radio equipment is required for deployment in new frequency bands, 6G deployments in existing bands should occur through software upgrades, as possible. The report says 6G should demonstrate tangible benefits within a realistic techno-economic framework. Also, future 6G network architecture needs to meet MNO criteria for modularity, simplicity, openness, interoperability, and trustworthiness, while also delivering economic and social sustainability.

Laurent Leboucher, chairman of the NGMN Alliance Board, said: “6G should be viewed as a seamless evolution — fully compatible with 5G and propelled by continuous software innovation. The industry must move beyond synchronized hardware/software ‘G’ cycles and embrace decoupled roadmaps: one for hardware infrastructure, guided by value-driven and sustainable investments, and another — faster and demand-led — for software-defined business capabilities addressing real needs from society.”

Anita Döhler, chief executive at NGMN, added: “Along with presenting this consolidated view to 3GPP, this publication serves as a foundation for engaging with the broader industry, driving collaboration, innovation and strategic direction in the evolving 6G landscape. A core tenet of our message is that 6G is not treated as another generational shift for mobile technology – it must be evolutionary.”

This publication further outlines the operator view on network requirement and design considerations on the Radio Performance Assessment Framework (RPAF), including guidance for new 6G Radio Access Technology (RAT). It also emphasizes that any proposed solutions must be assessed against a reasonable baseline to demonstrate meaningful performance gains.

In February, NGMN released a new framework outlining the guiding principles for the evolution of mobile networks towards 6G and beyond. Building on its 2023 operator position statement on 6G, the publication highlights the importance of addressing 5G limitations, supporting new requirements and integrating emerging technology trends. The alliance also underscores the need for a smooth, incremental transition, ensuring that the standardization process allows for broad industry collaboration.

A key element of NGMN’s framework is autonomous network management and AI-native design, which are expected to drive major architectural changes. Mobile Network Operators participating in the study identified key challenges with current 5G networks, including network complexity, integration with legacy systems,and energy efficiency, issues that 6G must resolve.

Among the 13 principles outlined by NGMN, the evolving 6G network architecture should:

– Enable continuous innovation by supporting on-demand deployment of new features.

– Ensure backward compatibility with existing core connectivity services.

– Enhance security and resilience by incorporating quantum-safe infrastructure.

– Improve spectrum efficiency and connectivity, beyond 5G-Advanced.