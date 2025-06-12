Nvidia boosts European sovereignty with AI infra push

Nvidia said the initiative spans France, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and several Nordic countries

In sum — what to know:

Massive AI infrastructure expansion – France, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and other nations are rolling out sovereign AI infrastructure using Nvidia Blackwell systems.

Public-private collaborations – Nvidia is working with governments, cloud providers and telcos like Orange, Telefónica and Swisscom to deploy scalable, secure infrastructure across Europe.

Workforce and research growth – Nvidia is expanding AI tech centers in six European countries to foster skills development, research and national innovation strategies.

Nvidia said it is partnering with European governments and major tech, telecom and cloud providers with the aim of deploying artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the continent.

The initiative spans France, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and several Nordic countries, with deployments of Nvidia’s new Blackwell platform forming the technological backbone of sovereign AI ambitions. Collectively, these projects are expected to deliver more than 3,000 exaflops of compute capacity, enabling enterprises, startups and public sector institutions to securely develop and scale advanced AI models.

“Every industrial revolution begins with infrastructure,” said company CEO Jensen Huang, highlighting AI as the foundation for future innovation and prosperity.

National investments in sovereign AI

In France, Nvidia is partnering with Mistral AI to develop a large-scale cloud platform powered by 18,000 Grace Blackwell systems, supporting the deployment of agentic AI applications across multiple sites by 2026.

In the U.K., Nvidia is working with cloud providers Nebius and Nscale to deploy 14,000 Blackwell GPUs, anchoring new data centers focused on scaling AI across verticals and driving regional growth.

Germany will host what is being called the world’s first industrial AI cloud purpose-built for European manufacturing, supported by DGX B200 systems and RTX Pro Servers running 10,000 Blackwell GPUs.

In Italy, Nvidia is collaborating with the government and supercomputing company Domyn to build a sovereign AI platform. Domyn’s Large Colosseum reasoning model, trained on Grace Blackwell-powered systems, is targeting regulated industries and enterprise AI.

Telecom partnerships fuel national AI infrastructure

The U.S. chipmaker is also signing new partnerships with leading European telecom operators to support national AI infrastructure efforts. Partners include Orange, Swisscom, Telefónica, Telenor and Fastweb.

Orange is leveraging Nvidia systems to power enterprise-grade AI services — including generative models and personal assistants — through its Cloud Avenue platform.

is leveraging Nvidia systems to power enterprise-grade AI services — including generative models and personal assistants — through its Cloud Avenue platform. Fastweb has launched MIIA, an Italian-language generative AI model trained on a DGX supercomputer.

has launched MIIA, an Italian-language generative AI model trained on a DGX supercomputer. Telenor is expanding sovereign AI capabilities in Norway with a renewable-powered data center.

is expanding sovereign AI capabilities in Norway with a renewable-powered data center. Swisscom is rolling out services such as GenAI Studio and AI Workhub on DGX SuperPOD-based platforms.

is rolling out services such as GenAI Studio and AI Workhub on DGX SuperPOD-based platforms. Telefónica is piloting edge AI infrastructure in Spain, enabling privacy-centric, low-latency services using hundreds of Nvidia GPUs.

AI centers accelerate scientific research and talent development

Nvidia is also growing its network of AI technology centers in Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and Finland. These facilities aim to drive research, workforce development, and innovation across scientific and industrial domains: