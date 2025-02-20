NGMN unveils key principles for the evolution towards 6G

NGMN noted that future initiatives will focus on migration strategies, seamless coexistence with 5G networks as well as new capabilities required for 6G adoption

The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN) has released a new framework outlining the guiding principles for the evolution of mobile networks towards 6G and beyond.

Building on its 2023 “6G Position Statement – An Operator View,” NGMN’s latest publication, “Network Architecture Evolution towards 6G”, highlights the importance of addressing 5G limitations, supporting new requirements and integrating emerging technology trends. The alliance also underscores the need for a smooth, incremental transition, ensuring that the standardization process allows for broad industry collaboration.

“NGMN envisions the future network as a service-based platform that evolves to efficiently meet the growing demands of users, applications, and industries,” said Arash Ashouriha, chairman of the NGMN Alliance board and SVP Group Technology at German carrier Deutsche Telekom. The executive also stressed the need for early-stage architectural planning to avoid unnecessary complexity while fostering cooperation across the industry.

A key element of NGMN’s framework is autonomous network management and AI-native design, which are expected to drive major architectural changes. Mobile Network Operators participating in the study identified key challenges with current 5G networks, including network complexity, integration with legacy systems,and energy efficiency, issues that 6G must resolve.

Among the 13 principles outlined by NGMN, the evolving 6G network architecture should:

-Enable continuous innovation by supporting on-demand deployment of new features.

-Ensure backward compatibility with existing core connectivity services.

-Enhance security and resilience by incorporating quantum-safe infrastructure.

-Improve spectrum efficiency and connectivity, surpassing the capabilities of 5G-Advanced.

Furthermore, mobile operators also emphasized the need for a new 6G air interface that delivers tangible advancements in integrated sensing and communication (ISAC), dense low-cost device connectivity and overall performance improvements.

Following this publication, NGMN said it will continue leading discussions and developing recommendations on critical aspects of network evolution. Future initiatives will focus on migration strategies, seamless coexistence with 5G networks as well as new capabilities required for 6G adoption.

“The future of mobile networks lies in their ability to evolve continuously, much like software, to meet the changing needs of users and industries,” said Laurent Leboucher, member of the NGMN Alliance board and Group CTO & EVP Networks at Orange.

NGMN is a global, operator-driven leadership network founded in 2006 by leading international mobile network operators. As a global alliance of nearly 70 companies and organizations – including operators, vendors, and academia – NGMN focuses on areas including green future networks and 6G, while supporting the full implementation of 5G.