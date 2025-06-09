5G coverage reaches 96% of Spanish population in 2024

Over the past three years, 5G coverage has expanded by 37 percentage points nationwide, according to a government report

In sum – what you need to know:

Rural 5G surges – 5G coverage in rural areas has tripled in three years, reaching 80% of the population, up from just 26% in 2021.

National 5G milestone – Overall mobile 5G now reaches 96% of Spain’s population, a 37-point jump since 2021, with more growth expected through the UNICO 5G SA program.

Billions for small-town rollout – Nearly €670 million in public funding is accelerating standalone 5G expansion in towns under 10,000 people.

5G mobile networks covered 96% of the Spanish population as of mid-2024, marking a rise of over 3.5 percentage points compared to the previous year, according to a new government report on national connectivity.

The Broadband Coverage Report in Spain, published by the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Service, outlines the progress of broadband and 5G deployment across the country as of June 2024. Over the past three years, 5G coverage has expanded by 37 percentage points nationwide.

Coverage is expected to grow even further once ongoing projects under the UNICO 5G Active Networks Program are finalized. Nearly €670 million ($766 million) was awarded through calls for proposals in March and mid-2024 to accelerate 5G Standalone deployments in towns with fewer than 10,000 residents, with a large portion focused on the 3.5 GHz band.

The connectivity report also noted significant gains in the 3.4–3.8 GHz frequency bands — designated by the EU as a priority for 5G — with coverage increasing by 16 percentage points in the past year.

In just one year, 3.5 GHz 5G coverage in rural zones grew by over 12 percentage points, reaching 23% at end-June 2024. More broadly, rural 5G coverage has tripled since 2021, growing from 26% to 80% by 2024. Between June 2023 and June 2024 alone, rural coverage expanded by 11 percentage points.

Minister for Digital Transformation and Public Service Óscar López said: “Spain is a leader in connectivity in Europe, and to achieve this, public-private collaboration has been key. Germany has excellent 5G coverage, but in some areas of Bavaria, coverage still did not reach 20% in 2024. This Government is committed to territorial cohesion, and that is why we have designed programs that will increase 5G coverage in the smallest municipalities.”

In January 2025, Spanish telco Telefonica said it was delivering 5G coverage to more than 90% of the Spanish population.

Movistar, which is part of telecom group Telefonica, had launched 5G Standalone (SA) coverage in Spain in July 2023.

Movistar initially launched 5G SA in 11 Spanish cities: Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Ávila, Segovia, Castellón, El Ferrol and Vigo. The carrier expected to have extensive 5G SA coverage in most cities with more than 250,000 inhabitants by the end of 2023.

Movistar’s 5G SA network, whose core was provided by Nordic vendors Ericsson and Nokia, operates in the 3.5 GHz band and guarantees browsing speeds of up to 1,600 Mbps.

MasOrange, the largest mobile operator in Spain by customers, has recently announced the deployment of what it ciaims to be the country’s first 5G Advanced (5G-A) network in Seville.

MasOrange noted that its 5G Advanced network is a major enhancement of the current 5G Standalone (SA) network, developed in collaboration with Huawei. The network will not only boost connectivity but also introduce new capabilities such as network-based sensing, enhanced voice services and expanded support for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

5G Advanced will also improve connectivity for drones and balloons, extending coverage to remote areas, which is critical in emergency situations or for drone deliveries. It also enhances support for private networks and includes native AI capabilities, the telco added.