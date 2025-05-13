MasOrange claims Spain’s first 5G-A network

MasOrange noted that its new 5G Advanced network is a major enhancement of the current 5G Standalone (SA) network

In sum – what you need to know:

MasOrange launches Spain’s first 5G Advanced network – The telco began deploying 5G-A in Seville’s La Cartuja, integrating 26 GHz and a large share of the 3.5 GHz band to support services like sensing and 5G New Calling.

First phase focuses on innovation hub – The 5G-A rollout in Seville supports pilot programs under the eCity project, with collaboration from the University of Seville and local companies.

5G already reaches 90% of population – MasOrange claims nationwide 5G coverage for 90% of Spain’s population.

MasOrange, the largest mobile operator in Spain by customers, has announced the deployment of what it ciaims to be the country’s first 5G Advanced (5G-A) network in Seville.

MasOrange CEO Meinrad Spenger, said: “The innovative 5G Advanced network we are deploying in La Cartuja will enable, as part of Seville’s eCity project, the development of use cases and pilot programs by companies and the University of Seville, with whom we have already started collaborating,” Spenger.

The first phase of deployment includes a cluster of nodes using mid and low bands, as well as 26 GHz spectrum and 140 megahertz of the 3.5 GHz band—the largest share of that spectrum held by any operator in Spain, the telco said.

“We are very proud to be the first operator in Spain to use this innovative technology, which allows us to deliver faster speeds, lower latency, and support new services like ‘sensing’ and ‘5G New Calling’, improving the experience for our customers and helping us remain the most highly rated operator in Spain,” the executive said.

MasOrange noted that its 5G Advanced network is a major enhancement of the current 5G Standalone (SA) network, developed in collaboration with Huawei. The network will not only boost connectivity but also introduce new capabilities such as network-based sensing, enhanced voice services and expanded support for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

5G Advanced will also improve connectivity for drones and balloons, extending coverage to remote areas, which is critical in emergency situations or for drone deliveries. It also enhances support for private networks and includes native AI capabilities, the telco added.

The new “5G New Calling” service improves voice quality and adds multimedia features like screen sharing, real-time video and location sharing during calls. It also offers real-time call prioritization in emergencies or congested areas, it added.

MasOrange said it already covers 90% of Spain’s population with 5G.

In collaboration with Ericsson, MasOrange had begun modernizing its mobile network infrastructure, focusing on Open RAN (O-RAN) technology. This initiative is designed to transition the network into an open, software-defined architecture, improving operational efficiency and enabling greater flexibility in deploying new services. The telco previously highlighted that this move to O-RAN is expected to reduce costs, enhance customer experience and also create new opportunities for third-party service providers.

In April 2024, MasOrange said it planned to invest 4 billion euros in Spain. The telco said that the investment will be chiefly oriented for the deployment of 5G and fiber optic networks as well as new services.

Last year, Orange and Masmovil completed a joint venture combining their operations after the clearance provided by the European Union and the Spanish government.

MasOrange and Vodafone Spain have recently reached a binding agreement to establish a joint fiber company in Spain.

The new FiberCo will integrate over 12 million real estate units from both MasOrange and Vodafone Spain, making it the largest fiber network company in Europe. The network will be dedicated exclusively to serving MasOrange and Vodafone customers.

Under the terms of the agreement, each company will retain and operate the networks they contribute to FiberCo. MasOrange will hold a 50% stake in the venture, Vodafone will own 10%, and the remaining 40% will be controlled by a financial investor.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.