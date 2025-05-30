M1 launches 5G RedCap for enterprise customers

M1 noted that the new RedCap offering complements the carrier’s existing services such as network slicing, speed priority and 5G carrier aggregation

In sum – what you need to know:

M1 launches RedCap in SEA first – M1 becomes the first telco in Southeast Asia to roll out 5G RedCap services for enterprises, strengthening its 5G-Advanced portfolio.

Built for industrial IoT scale – RedCap bridges the gap between legacy IoT and full 5G with lower latency, longer battery life and enhanced security, ideal for business-critical use cases.

Backed by Nokia and Ransnet – M1’s RedCap launch is powered by Nokia tech and supported by local partner Ransnet, ensuring fast device development and wide enterprise adoption in Singapore.

Singaporean telco M1 has launched its commercial 5G RedCap network services for enterprise clients.

In a release, the Asian carrier noted that this launch marks the first publicly known launch of 5G RedCap for enterprises in Southeast Asia.

M1 explained that 5G RedCap serves as a vital link between older IoT technologies and full-scale 5G rollouts, offering improved reliability, lower latency, longer battery life, enhanced coverage and cost efficiency—ideal for enterprise applications.

The new RedCap offering complements M1’s existing services such as network slicing, speed priority and 5G carrier aggregation for both uplink and downlink.

M1’s RedCap 5G services operate over the telco’s 5G infrastructure, which includes nationwide 5G Standalone (SA) coverage and maritime 5G along the southern coast.

Andrew Cheng, M1’s chief of enterprise services, said: “By being the first in Southeast Asia to offer 5G RedCap network services in the enterprise space, we are enabling our business customers to gain competitive advantages through more efficient, reliable, and scalable connected solutions.”

He added: “This represents our strategic investment in the future of enterprise connectivity, and positions us at the forefront of the region’s next generation of business-focused IoT and industrial connectivity solutions.”

The solution is powered by Nokia’s 5G RedCap technology, which enables operators to support a broader range of IoT devices and wearables, paving the way for expanded services across industrial sectors.

Jae Won, senior vice president and head of APAC for mobile networks at Nokia, said: “The introduction of 5G RedCap will unlock new opportunities for many industries, with potentially billions of new devices connected with 5G.”

M1 is also partnering with local manufacturer Ransnet to speed up the development and deployment of RedCap-ready devices tailored to Singapore’s enterprise market.

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) has launched a new group focused on supporting and monitoring the growth of 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology.

The entity noted that this initiative brings together major telecom players aiming to develop and promote the RedCap ecosystem, which includes network deployments, connected IoT devices, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) equipment and service launches.

RedCap is a reduced set of 5G capabilities intended for devices like wearables and low-cost hotspots that have low battery consumption, lower costs and lower bandwidth requirements. Introduced with 3GPP Release 17, 5G RedCap is designed for devices currently served by LTE CAT-4 but provides equivalent or better in performance with up to 150 Mbps theoretical maximum downlink throughput. This technology helps reduce the complexity, cost and size of 5G devices.

To implement RedCap, operators need to have a 5G standalone (SA) network. As of February 2025, the GSA has recorded 154 operators across 63 countries investing in 5G SA. However, adoption of RedCap remains in early stages, with 26 operators in 18 countries currently exploring or investing in the technology.

The members of this newly formed RedCap group will collaborate to track progress in RedCap networks, features and device development. They will also be able to showcase RedCap-enabled products through the GSA’s website and its GAMBoD database. Founding members of the group include Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm and VIAVI Solutions.