GSA forms special group to boost 5G RedCap development

In brief – why this matters

-The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) has launched a new group to boost development and adoption of 5G RedCap.

-Founding members like Ericsson, Huawei, Qualcomm and MediaTek will collaborate on RedCap networks, features and product rollouts.

-RedCap technology requires 5G SA networks to offer its full potential.

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) has launched a new group focused on supporting and monitoring the growth of 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology.

The entity noted that this initiative brings together major telecom players aiming to develop and promote the RedCap ecosystem, which includes network deployments, connected IoT devices, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) equipment and service launches.

RedCap is a reduced set of 5G capabilities intended for devices like wearables and low-cost hotspots that have low battery consumption, lower costs and lower bandwidth requirements. Introduced with 3GPP Release 17, 5G RedCap is designed for devices currently served by LTE CAT-4 but provides equivalent or better in performance with up to 150 Mbps theoretical maximum downlink throughput. This technology helps reduce the complexity, cost and size of 5G devices.

To implement RedCap, operators need to have a 5G standalone (SA) network. As of February 2025, the GSA has recorded 154 operators across 63 countries investing in 5G SA. However, adoption of RedCap remains in early stages, with 26 operators in 18 countries currently exploring or investing in the technology.

“5G RedCap is still in its initial stages of development and growth, particularly when it comes to compatible devices and chipsets,” said Joe Barrett, president of the GSA. “Nevertheless, indications of future growth for 5G RedCap are already emerging. This is why it is time for the industry ecosystem to now work together to promote, track and report on the true status of the technology and collectively expand the RedCap ecosystem globally.”

Barrett added that RedCap technology could play a critical role in bridging the gap for mid-tier IoT solutions, especially as LTE networks are gradually phased out. “5G RedCap’s role as the bridge for mid-tier IoT applications, coupled with the clear demand for IoT connectivity providers based on LTE technologies, indicates a promising market, with significant growth expected in the medium to long term,” he said. “RedCap can also help serving some FWA scenarios thanks to its lower cost device capabilities.”

The members of this newly formed RedCap group will collaborate to track progress in RedCap networks, features and device development. They will also be able to showcase RedCap-enabled products through the GSA’s website and its GAMBoD database.

Founding members of the group include Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm and VIAVI Solutions.

GSA has also released its latest RedCap report, which outlines the current status of the technology and introduces enhanced RedCap (eRedCap), a development aimed at expanding RedCap’s capabilities.

In October 2024, Omdia predicted the technology’s growth to be “explosive”, reporting a surge in connections that will reach 963.5 million by 2030 as global 5G IoT connections continue to climb. “5G RedCap was specifically designed for IoT applications, and in just a year since the first module launches, we’ve already seen small-scale deployments and trials begin to take shape,” commented Alexander Thompson, senior IoT analyst at Omdia, adding that 5G eRedCap is expected to follow a similar deployment path.

“RedCap is much more than lower complexity for IoT devices,” the Technology Manager of Rohde & Schwarz’s Wireless Unit Reiner Stuhlfauth previously told RCR Wireless News. “It is offering the industry completely new services for machine-type communications scenarios by bridging the gap between the low-end sensor networks [and] high-end devices.” Stuhlfauth added that an operator deploying RedCap will also be benefiting from other 5G core network features such as network slicing, service-based architecture and enhanced security mechanisms.