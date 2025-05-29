Escaping legacy infrastructure inertia and scaling automation for North American CSPs (Reader Forum)

Many North American CSPs remain bogged down by legacy systems and vendor silos — Will a shift to intent-driven, open automation platforms help?

Even after years of investment and innovation, many North American communication service providers (CSPs) remain stuck in a persistent cycle of complexity — one defined by fragmented tools, vendor silos and costly homegrown implementations.

These sore points have led to a snowball of woe: severely strained resources, difficulty balancing network scaling while implementing automation, and a continuous struggle to simplify their networks. The results are increasing costs while missing opportunities to create value and improve customer experiences.

A recent study by Analysys Mason quantifies the extent of this challenge: Only 27% of data center network operations are fully automated, and more than 55% of CSPs said they would opt for a commercial solution if given the chance to start from scratch.

Their reasons are clear: escalating complexity, resource constraints and scalability limitations are hindering progress.

The foothold of legacy systems, interoperability challenges of diverse vendor platforms, and rising expectations from enterprise and consumer segments have driven the region’s CSPs to a point of reckoning.

In this article, we’ll explore why these automation challenges are hitting North American CSPs harder than most and, more importantly, what steps they can take to break free from the current cycle. Delivering on these steps can help CSPs successfully move toward more automated and intelligent network capabilities that enable a new era of network monetization.

Why the North American market feels it more

North American CSPs face a unique set of factors — accumulated over multiple generations of communications network technology, in addition to factors like mergers and acquisitions, which are more ingrained compared to their peers in other parts of the world.

The first is the fragmented technology environment. Multiple technologies (4G, 5G, fiber, cable), legacy systems and disjointed OSS/BSS platforms create an inherently complex environment for North American CSPs to operate in.

This is in addition to stringent service level agreement (SLA) expectations, as enterprises demand rapid, reliable service delivery and real-time responsiveness that traditional architectures struggle to support.

There are also workplace and resource pressures. Skilled talent in the region is scarce, and internal teams are stretched thin managing legacy systems while trying to modernize operations.

And of course, we can’t forget about the hyper-competitive landscape in North America.CSPs are under pressure to differentiate not just on coverage or price, but on digital experience, agility, and innovation.

Historically, North American CSPs have often approached troubleshooting these problems with incremental, piecemeal fixes that typically fail to drive durable, comprehensive network changes.

An intent-driven automation approach

To move forward, North America CSPs must embrace a new playbook, one that prioritizes open, interoperable, and scalable automation that is underpinned by intent-driven design.

Such a playbook entails a few shifts, the first of which is moving from custom code to commercial solutions.

As highlighted by Analysys Mason, many CSPs would rethink their architecture if starting from scratch. The key takeaway is that CSPs no longer need to build everything in-house. Today’s mature commercial platforms offer pre-integrated capabilities, best practices and scalability, freeing internal teams to focus on higher-value work.

Next, they need to adopt intent-driven automation, which represents a major shift in how CSPs manage their infrastructure. Instead of defining individual configurations, CSPs can express desired outcomes, such as latency thresholds or availability targets, and allow the system to automatically translate those goals into actions.

This approach accelerates change, reduces errors, and makes the network more adaptive to shifting demands.

One of the most challenging aspects of any valuable transformation is articulating what exactly needs to change and how to approach the change. A key example is the balance between “open” and “standardized.”

While these terms are often presented together, they can conflict in practice: Openness suggests flexibility and adaptability, yet can lack control; standardization implies consistency and control but may constrain innovation.

To reconcile this, CSPs should prioritize network implementations deployed as microservices for flexibility and innovation with infrastructures reliant on open, standards-based architectures and tools to provide agility, reliability and efficiency.

Of course, each operator’s transformation journey is unique, shaped by legacy environments, business priorities, and regional dynamics. So, a well-implemented, standards-based automation approach should envisage CSPs creating differentiated services that evolve quickly with market demands while maintaining architectural integrity and security.

Breaking down vendor silos with automation

Nonetheless, vendor silos remain a significant barrier to automation. But embracing automation standards and interoperable network application programming interfaces (APIs) helps to mitigate this effect by allowing more effective integration across vendors, avoiding lock-in and accelerating innovation.

Automation has the potential to reasonably transform vendor silos and legacy complexity into a more unified, future-ready architecture with minimal cost and operational disruption. Instead of replacing everything at once, CSPs can take a phased approach, using automation to integrate across existing systems, introduce interoperability and ultimately streamline operations.

When applied strategically, AI can amplify these improvements even more by identifying inefficiencies, automating repetitive tasks and enabling more predictive and adaptive network behavior.

According to an Analysys Mason report on CSPs’ DIY data center network automation, in-house approaches often carry hidden operational costs and efficiency gaps, highlighting the value of proven commercial platforms that simplify operations and scale with network demands.

Looking ahead: The future of telco networks

The future of telecom networks in North America belongs to CSPs who break the cycle of complexity and embrace automation as a fundamental strategy, not just a set of tools.

While challenging, the path forward is clear: Adopting open, standards-based platforms, investing in intent-driven automation, and moving away from fragmented DIY solutions will help CSPs regain control, accelerate transformation, and exceed customer expectations.

The business transformation from telco to techco is a radical shift that will create a new level of readiness and value for CSPs as the industry enters the age of the AI super-cycle.