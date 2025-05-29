Microsoft opens cloud region in Indonesia to support AI infra

Microsoft also announced early-stage plans for an AI Center of Excellence to work with public and private partners on AI adoption

In sum – what you need to know:

Microsoft opens first cloud region in Indonesia – The new Indonesia Central region provides local access to Microsoft cloud services, supporting data residency, security, and AI development.

$1.7B investment aims to boost digital economy – Microsoft and partners are expected to generate $15.2B in economic value and over 106,000 new jobs in Indonesia by 2028.

Over 100 firms already onboard – Companies like Pertamina, BCA, and Telkom Indonesia are using the region, with future services to include Azure OpenAI and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Earlier this week, Microsoft launched its first cloud region in Indonesia, known as Indonesia Central, as part of its $1.7 billion investment in the country between 2024 and 2028. Announced during the company’s AI Tour in Jakarta, the new cloud region provides local access to Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, aimed at supporting artificial intelligence development, data residency, security compliance and low-latency services.

The launch event was attended by representatives from public and private sectors, including key Indonesian officials such as coordinating minister of infrastructure Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and minister of communications Meutya Hafid.

“With Indonesia Central, we’re bringing Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure closer to local users,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft cloud and AI. “This allows developers, businesses and institutions to build locally and scale globally.”

The cloud region includes three Availability Zones with separate power, cooling and networking, and is designed to meet international standards for resilience, data protection and regulatory compliance. The U.S. company said it expects the region to play a key role in local innovation and economic activity.

Analyst firm IDC projects that Microsoft and its ecosystem could contribute $15.2 billion to Indonesia’s economy from 2025 to 2028, with the new cloud region accounting for roughly 16.5% of that figure. The launch is also expected to support the creation of over 106,000 jobs.

Minister Meutya Hafid stated that the company’s decision reflects confidence in Indonesia’s digital policy and its readiness to manage advanced technologies like cloud and AI.

Over 100 organizations — including Pertamina, BCA, Siloam Hospitals and Telkom Indonesia — have already begun using the cloud region to modernize operations and comply with local data regulations. The firm also announced early-stage plans for an AI Center of Excellence to work with public and private partners on AI adoption.

The U.S. software giant now operates over 70 Azure cloud regions globally. In Indonesia, additional services such as Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI are expected to become available later this year.

In a separate initiative, Microsoft has previously entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the Government of Kuwait, represented by the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) and the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), to help accelerate digital transformation efforts in line with Kuwait’s Vision 2035.

The partnership intends to establish an AI powered Azure Region to advance local AI capabilities, drive economic growth and foster AI innovation across domestic industries.

This partnership will expand collaboration in cloud and AI transformation, cybersecurity and AI literacy through the establishment of a Microsoft’s technology innovation hub that operates an AI Innovation Center in Kuwait, focusing on developing solutions for national challenges and a Cloud Center of Excellence that provides guidance and best practices for cloud adoption, developing cloud strategies and implementing the latest cloud technologies to empower Kuwait’s citizen’s and residents with the lates AI technologies.

Microsoft and the Government of Kuwait will also collaborate on the Cybersphere initiative to enhance government cybersecurity by deploying Microsoft’s suite of tools to create an intelligence platform. Additionally, a comprehensive skilling initiative will be launched to equip Kuwait’s workforce with skills in AI, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, the company said.