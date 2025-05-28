EE expands 5G coverage in London using small cells

EE expects to reach countrywide coverage with its 5G network by 2028, Greg McCall, chief networks officer at BT Group previously told RCR Wireless News

EE and Ontix deploy 80 small cells in Westminster – The partnership enhances 4G and 5G coverage in central London using lamppost-mounted small cells.

Seamless integration into street furniture – The compact small cells are installed on existing infrastructure like lampposts and BT kiosks, minimizing visual impact while boosting network capacity in one of the U.K.’s busiest zones.

Part of EE’s broader network densification strategy – The Ontix collaboration supports EE’s goal to deliver nationwide 5G by 2028, using small cells to offload traffic and improve performance in dense urban areas.

U.K. carrier EE, owned by BT Group, and Ontix expanded 5G coverage in London through the deployment of 80 small cells across the City of Westminster, the former said in a release.

The carrier noted that the new miniature mobile masts are supporting both 4G and 5G traffic to enhance its mobile connectivity in the city.

The small cells have been specifically designed for lamppost deployment, prioritizing safety and weight considerations, and delivering concentrated coverage on specific, high-demand areas, the telco added.

The carrier also explained that a key feature of this deployment is its seamless integration into the existing landscape. The small cell equipment is painted to blend with street furniture, minimizing visual impact while maximizing functionality.

James Hope, director of mobile radio access networks at EE, said: “This small cell deployment with Ontix enhances 4G and 5G mobile connectivity for EE customers across the City of Westminster, one of London’s busiest areas serving not only as the center of U.K. government but also a focal point for tourism and business. This project is the latest milestone in our network densification efforts as we continue to boost mobile capacity where it’s needed most across the U.K.”

The U.K. operator expects to reach countrywide coverage with its 5G network by 2028, Greg McCall, chief networks officer at BT Group previously told RCR Wireless News.

“Our ambition is to enable a 5G connection anywhere in the U.K. by 2028. The strength of our underlying 4G network has put us in a good position to make widespread 5G coverage improvements outside of big cities, with the telco’s 5G now available to nearly 80% of the U.K. population. This means that we’ve made strong progress in bringing 5G to smaller communities across the U.K., as well as to popular rural tourist destinations and National Parks,” McCall said.

The executive highlighted that small cells are an integral component within the operator’s mobile network, being designed for capacity offload from the macro network to ensure that even in the busiest places, customers have access to the full performance of the network.

These small cells are being installed on everyday street infrastructure including BT’s iconic red phone kiosks and digital street hubs, as well as lampposts and other furniture. The company previously noted that it uses advanced network analytics to identify specific locations which would benefit the deployment of small cells. The carrier had also stated that it is currently working with Nordic vendors Nokia and Ericsson to deploy the small cell solutions.

Commenting on the challenges being faced by the telco when it comes to the monetization of investments in the 5G field, McCall noted that the question of network monetization is a challenge for all mobile operators. “At BT Group, we’ve refreshed our network strategy so that we’re laser-focused on developing a fully programmable network which is on-demand, real-time, AI-first and offers best-in-class security capabilities.”

He continued: “Our new 5G Standalone (5G SA) network is a central pillar of this strategy, representing a leap forward in capability which will help to deliver on the real promise of what 5G can do, both for consumers and the enterprise – whether that’s optimizing AI and cloud-gaming experiences, or the ability to harness network slicing for dedicated quality of service.”

McCall highlighted that EE’s 5G SA network had been launched with at least 95% coverage across 15 U.K. cities. The telco’s 5G SA network is available in Bath, Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Sheffield, among other cities.