AT&T on the connectivity strategy behind Mitsubishi’s 5G-enabled outlander

AT&T said that while many in-vehicle services can function over 4G, advanced use cases increasingly benefit from 5G performance

During CES earlier this month, AT&T announced that Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is embedding the telco’s 5G connectivity into the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, marking the next step in the automaker’s connected-vehicle strategy.

An AT&T spokesperson told RCR Wireless News that the Mitsubishi Outlander will support 5G standalone (SA), non-standalone (NSA), and LTE technologies, dynamically selecting the best available connection based on network conditions. According to the telco, this multi-mode approach is designed to deliver a consistently high-quality connected experience as 5G coverage continues to expand.

“It enables faster and more reliable OTAs for security and new feature enhancements, and a faster and more reliable connection for streaming audio and infotainment applications,” the spokesperson said.

AT&T emphasized that while many in-vehicle services can function over 4G, advanced use cases increasingly benefit from 5G performance. “Many advanced in-vehicle experiences — like real-time navigation, high-definition streaming, and over-the-air updates — work best with 5G. Many features can operate on AT&T’s 4G network, but as 5G expands and enables more use cases, these features will become even more robust,” the spokesperson said.

When it comes to vehicle connectivity, coverage continuity is critical. The telco acknowledged that gaps still exist in certain parts of the U.S., particularly in remote areas and national parks, and said it is pursuing a hybrid terrestrial-satellite strategy to address those limitations.

“While AT&T maintains an extremely robust coverage area with its combined 4G and 5G networks in the U.S., some areas still lack coverage, such as remote areas and national parks. AT&T has a strategic relationship with AST SpaceMobile, which aims to offer cellular connectivity via satellite,” the spokesperson said. “AT&T intends to leverage this partnership to expand coverage across the continental United States and reduce these coverage gaps where building cell sites may not be commercially or legally feasible.”

Beyond coverage expansion, the telco framed the Mitsubishi partnership as part of a broader effort to position 5G as a foundational platform for software-defined vehicles.

“AT&T has multiple business models in how it monetizes connectivity, but the partnership is really about how AT&T 5G can future-proof vehicles with fast and reliable OTA updates while also enabling a more enjoyable infotainment experience for drivers and passengers. 5G enables many software-defined vehicle use cases such as connected autonomous driving and mission-critical data traffic prioritization,” the spokesperson added.

As Mitsubishi’s flagship SUV, the Outlander will use AT&T 5G connectivity to support faster data speeds, enhanced entertainment options, and improved performance, helping drivers and passengers stay connected on the road. Over-the-air updates will allow Mitsubishi Motors to remotely deliver software upgrades and security patches to select vehicle systems, keeping vehicles current with the latest features while reducing downtime.

Mitsubishi also sees embedded connectivity as a pathway to greater operational efficiency and deeper customer engagement. With lower latency, higher capacity, and increased bandwidth, 5G networks support a more responsive, data-driven driving experience.

As of Q3 2025, AT&T reported covering more roads than any other U.S. carrier, with more than 23,000 additional road miles than its closest competitor and over 66,000 more than its second-closest competitor.