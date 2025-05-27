Trend Micro, Nvidia join forces to secure private AI infra

Trend Micro said the collaboration aims to secure the entire AI lifecycle — from development and training to deployment and inference

In sum – what you need to know:

Securing private AI – Trend Micro and Nvidia have teamed up to protect AI systems across the full lifecycle, addressing growing security demands in sectors like government, healthcare, and finance.

Sovereign data-first design – The joint solution combines Trend Vision One Sovereign Private Cloud with Nvidia’s Enterprise AI Factory framework to keep sensitive data within national borders while accelerating AI adoption.

GPU-accelerated protection – By integrating Nvidia Morpheus and RAPIDS cuDF, the platform delivers real-time threat detection, 20x faster DLP performance, and 50% cost savings—tailored for high-performance private AI deployments.

Cybersecurity company Trend Micro has partnered with Nvidia to deliver end-to-end protection for artificial intelligence (AI) systems, as enterprise adoption of private AI infrastructure accelerates globally.

Trend Micro noted that this collaboration aims to secure the entire AI lifecycle — from development and training to deployment and inference — by integrating Trend Micro’s cybersecurity platform with Nvidia-Certified systems.

The move addresses growing security and compliance challenges faced by organizations building sovereign AI systems in highly regulated sectors such as government, healthcare and financial services. Increasingly, these sectors are pivoting away from public cloud-based models to on-premises or hybrid architectures to maintain tighter control over sensitive data.

“Our platform is designed to automate, streamline, and unify security operations, whether in the cloud, on-premises, hybrid environments, or even air-gapped systems,” said Kevin Simzer, chief operating officer at Trend Micro. “Our goal is to meet customers where they are. That same philosophy drives our strategic alliances. We’re delighted to work with Nvidia to overcome the challenges that too often get in the way of effective threat protection.”

To help enterprises scale AI adoption without compromising security or data sovereignty, Nvidia introduced its Enterprise AI Factory validated design. The framework enables organizations to deploy AI systems quickly while maintaining strict compliance and governance standards. Trend Micro’s integration provides a cybersecurity layer specifically tailored to support sensitive workloads and mission-critical data.

At the heart of this partnership is the Trend Vision One Sovereign Private Cloud (SPC), a cybersecurity solution purpose-built for organizations with strict data control requirements. It ensures that all data—including metadata and telemetry — remains within predefined geographic or jurisdictional boundaries, meeting the toughest regulatory mandates for data residency and sovereignty.

This makes SPC especially valuable for governments, public agencies and industries operating in highly regulated environments, such as finance and healthcare. The platform also integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure and supports flexible deployment models across private cloud, hybrid environments and air-gapped systems, Trend Micro said.

The integration also leverages the Nvidia Morpheus AI cybersecurity framework and Nvidia NIM (Nvidia Inference Microservices) to bring real-time, GPU-accelerated threat detection to enterprise environments. This capability significantly improves the speed and accuracy of identifying risks across complex AI supply chains and containerized environments. By utilizing GPU-accelerated pipelines, Trend Micro enhances its Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities — such as scanning high-volume telemetry for sensitive data exposure, correlating alerts across disparate data sources and predicting potential attack vectors using AI-driven behavioral models. This allows organizations to rapidly detect and respond to threats while maintaining performance at scale, the firm added.

Data loss prevention is another critical area of focus, especially as enterprises deploy AI models that interact with large volumes of proprietary or confidential information. By using Nvidia RAPIDS cuDF for high-throughput data processing, the joint solution delivers a 20x performance improvement in DLP operations, while cutting operational costs by 50%. These optimizations make it feasible for organizations to apply continuous DLP at scale, ensuring that data stays protected even in high-speed, high-volume AI environments. This is especially beneficial in industries where compliance violations can lead to steep penalties or reputational harm, explained Trend Micro.