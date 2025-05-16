YOU ARE AT:AI InfrastructureAWS, HUMAIN announce investment to boost AI in Saudi Arabia
AWS
Image courtesy of AWS

AWS, HUMAIN announce investment to boost AI in Saudi Arabia

AWS and HUMAIN also plan to build a shared marketplace for AI software

In sum – what you need to know:

AWS and HUMAIN launch $5b AI push in Saudi Arabia – AWS and Saudi AI firm HUMAIN will invest over $5 billion to build a dedicated AI Zone featuring advanced infrastructure and cloud services.

New AI Zone to boost genAI, LLMs and public services – The partnership will support Arabic-language LLMs, as well as sectors like education and healthcare.

Training 100,000 Saudis in AI skills – As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the U.S firm will help train 100,000 people in cloud and AI.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and HUMAIN — a new Saudi company leading AI development in the country — have announced a major partnership to invest more than $5 billion in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

The collaboration will help build a special “AI Zone” in Saudi Arabia and drive AI adoption across the region and the world.

In a release, AWS noted that this new AI Zone will feature cutting-edge AWS infrastructure, including high-performance servers, advanced semiconductors and UltraCluster networking to speed up AI training and inference. It will also offer AWS services like SageMaker, Bedrock and Amazon Q, which help organizations build and run generative AI (genAI) applications.

This initiative builds on AWS’s previously announced $5.3 billion investment to launch a new AWS infrastructure region in Saudi Arabia by 2026. The AI Zone is aimed at expanding the use of advanced AI in Saudi Arabia and supporting the country’s Vision 2030 plan to become a global leader in technology.

Through this partnership, the U.S firm will bring its most powerful computing and AI tools to Saudi Arabia. These include services like Amazon SageMaker for building machine learning models, Amazon Bedrock for deploying genAI tools securely and Amazon Q — one of the world’s most advanced AI coding assistants.

HUMAIN will use AWS technology to create AI solutions for its clients. The two companies also plan to build a shared marketplace for AI software, making it easier for government agencies to find and use AI tools. Together, they will support the growth of Large Language Models (LLMs), including Arabic-focused versions, and help bring AI into all areas of Saudi life.

Key sectors such as government, health and education will benefit from this technology. AI tools could help personalize student learning, detect diseases earlier, and streamline government services, the U.S. company said. These goals will be supported by the firm’s Generative AI Innovation Center, which will work with HUMAIN to help startups, large businesses and government agencies build their AI capabilities.

“This new collaboration with HUMAIN lays the foundation for the intelligent era, accelerates our innovation momentum, grows our talent, and reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a global partner of choice in the age of AI,” said Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

The pair will also focus on growing Saudi Arabia’s startup scene by providing access to cloud tools, AI services and support programs like AWS Activate.

“This collaboration to build an AI Zone in Saudi Arabia will enable innovations across all industries using AWS’s advanced AI offerings, and reflects our commitment to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” said Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services.

The U.S company is also expanding training programs to support Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation. In partnership with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), AWS will train 100,000 Saudis in cloud and AI skills, offering certifications such as AWS AI Practitioner and AWS Machine Learning Engineer Associate.

Saudi Arabia is expected to be the biggest AI economy in the Middle East. A PwC report estimates AI will contribute $130 billion to the Kingdom’s economy by 2030 — more than 40% of the region’s total projected AI value.

