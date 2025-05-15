Qualcomm, Aramco Digital focus on edge AI for industrial IoT

The agreement between Qualcomm and Aramco Digital was formalized during the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh

In sum – what you need to know:

Qualcomm and Aramco Digital join forces on industrial edge AI – The pair will co-develop AI-powered industrial IoT solutions using Qualcomm’s hardware and Aramco Digital’s 450 MHz 5G network.

Edge AI to power Saudi industrial use cases – The partnership targets key applications such as predictive maintenance, asset monitoring, digital worker tools and visual anomaly detection.

AI model updates at the edge – The collaboration includes enabling the deployment, management and updating of AI models directly on edge devices connected via Aramco Digital’s private 5G network.

Qualcomm Technologies and Saudi firm Aramco Digital have announced plans to form a strategic collaboration focused on developing, deploying and commercializing edge AI and industrial IoT technologies.

In a release, Qualcomm said that the partnership aims to advance the digital transformation of key industries across Saudi Arabia through innovative AI-driven solutions.

Under this initiative, Aramco Digital will lead efforts to create and bring to market a portfolio of advanced edge AI industrial devices and end-to-end solutions, leveraging Qualcomm Technologies’ hardware and services. These solutions are tailored to meet sector-specific needs across Saudi Arabia, targeting improvements in efficiency, productivity, safety, sustainability and innovation — supporting use cases like predictive maintenance, asset monitoring, visual anomaly detection and digital worker tools.

The U.S company noted that a key feature of the collaboration is the integration of Aramco Digital’s 450 MHz 5G industrial network, which will support connectivity for AI-powered edge devices such as drones, cameras, sensors, robots and rugged industrial equipment. Both companies will work together to enable deployment, management, and updating of AI models on Aramco Digital’s edge devices.

“This collaboration with Aramco Digital highlights our shared commitment to advancing edge AI and 5G innovation,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm. “Combining Qualcomm’s strengths in on-device AI, wireless technology, and energy-efficient computing with Aramco Digital’s industrial expertise and 5G infrastructure will pave the way for next-generation industrial IoT solutions across Saudi Arabia.”

“This MoU reflects Aramco Digital’s ongoing mission to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation in line with Vision 2030,” said Nabil Al Nuiam, CEO of Aramco Digital. “Through advanced AI and 5G technologies, we aim to build smarter, safer, and more efficient industrial systems, reinforcing our leadership in digital innovation.”

The agreement was formalized during the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, held in conjunction with the official visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.

In September 2024, Qualcomm Technologies and Aramco Digital had announced what it claimed to be the world’s first processors with native support for 5G in 450 MHz spectrum.

The chipmaker had noted that its advanced IoT processors, Qualcomm QCS8550 and QCS6490, provide ubiquitous and resilient coverage that will be necessary to connect millions of intelligent edge devices. Qualcomm Technologies added that it provides comprehensive 5G modem-to-RF solutions consisting of the modem, RF transceiver, TX power amplifier, RX low-noise amplifiers, filters, duplexers and switches, helping optimize the performance and accelerate the development of 450 MHz enabled IoT devices including industrial handhelds and ruggedized smartphones.

Qualcomm and Aramco also announced an initiative dubbed “Design in Saudi Arabia,” a new accelerator program to support AI and IoT startups to drive industrial innovation and digital transformation.

Qualcomm, through its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies, Aramco and Saudi Arabia’s Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) were planning to launch this initiative that aims to support startups that are adopting AI, IoT and wireless technologies for industrial use cases.

Qualcommn noted that this initiative aims to support early-stage startups in the high-tech sector by guiding them from product design and development to commercialization. It aims to provide a comprehensive suite of support that includes technical assistance, business coaching and intellectual property (IP) training. Should this initiative materialize, startups would gain access to resources such as Qualcomm Technologies and Aramco’s industrial experience and RDIA’s strategic guidance.