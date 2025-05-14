YOU ARE AT:AI InfrastructureNTT DATA expands data center footprint with new land deals
NTT DATA expands data center footprint with new land deals

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
AI InfrastructureData Center

NTT DATA noted that this growth is part of the previously announced $10 billion investment aimed at expanding the business through 2027

In sum – what you need to know:

NTT DATA secures global sites for 1GW expansion – The company acquired land across North America, Europe and Asia to support nearly 1GW of additional data center capacity.

Major builds planned in key markets – New campuses are set for Milan, Mesa, Hillsboro and Tokyo, alongside expansions in London, Frankfurt and Osaka.

Strategic move to support AI-driven growth – NTT DATA says the expansion will deliver resilient, scalable infrastructure to help enterprises lead in an AI-powered economy.

NTT DATA announced the expansion of its Global Data Centers division, securing land across North America, Europe and Asia over the past six months to support nearly a gigawatt of planned data center capacity, the company said in a release.

The firm noted that this growth is part of NTT DATA’s previously announced $10 billion investment aimed at expanding the business through 2027.

“By bringing new capacity to high-growth regions, we’re building the foundation enterprises need to innovate, scale and lead confidently in an AI-driven economy,” said Doug Adams, CEO and president of global data centers at NTT DATA. “With the backing of our parent company, we are uniquely positioned to be able to invest and build proactively, ahead of market demand, delivering the resilient, sustainable infrastructure our clients need to succeed, while staying ahead of industry shifts.” 

Over the past six months, the firm acquired land across seven high-demand markets, positioning the company to deliver scalable, AI-ready infrastructure to meet growing enterprise needs.

Entering a new market, NTT DATA said it will establish operations in Milan to meet growing demand for hyperscale and AI-ready infrastructure in Southern Europe. The newly acquired 53-acre site in the Italian city will be home to a facility with 128MW of capacity.

In Tochigi, Japan, the firm acquired 32 acres in the Tochigi Inter Industrial Park near Tokyo. Plans include two high-capacity data centers totaling approximately 100MW.

NTT DATA also acquired land for new data centers in existing markets. In Oregon, U.S., the firm acquired new land to expand its footprint in Hillsboro, a region strategically located within the Pacific Northwest technology corridor with direct connectivity to Asia via NTT’s Subsea Connect network. The new site will bring an additional 216MW of capacity to NTT DATA’s existing Hillsboro presence, bringing the firm’s total planned capacity in the Hillsboro market to 354MW.

The firm also acquired 174 acres in Mesa, Arizona to develop a new multi-data center campus, with seven planned facilities and an anticipated capacity of 324MW. The first data center is scheduled to open in fiscal year 2028. NTT DATA has an existing 102-acre campus supporting 240MW of capacity. With the new campus, total planned capacity will be just under 600MW. 

In London, the U.K., NTT Data secured 26.3 acres of land for a new planned site (LON2) and acquired the underlying freehold at its existing London facilities. The new London facility will be NTT DATA’s eighth facility in the London area.

In Frankfurt, Germany, the company expanded its presence with a new land acquisition. The new facility will be NTT DATA’s fifth site in the Frankfurt area and is expected to bring an additional 80MW of capacity.

NTT Data also acquired eight acres in Osaka, Japan, to develop two data centers, totaling 36MW.  The first facility is slated to open in fiscal year 2027. This will bring NTT DATA’s total data center count in the Osaka region to three facilities with a total capacity of approximately 70MW.

“Our land acquisitions are about more than growth; they’re about shaping the future of digital infrastructure on a global scale,” said Adams. “As the digital landscape evolves at unprecedented speed, NTT Global Data Centers is investing boldly to ensure our customers are ready to lead in an increasingly connected and dynamic world,” he added.

Over the last year, NTT DATA opened 10 new data centers across North America, EMEA, and APAC and added more than 370MW of new IT capacity.

Juan Pedro Tomás
Google Cloud Next shows how network operators and vendors are using AI for telecom

We already know that businesses are pushing hard to figure out how artificial intelligence can benefit them. In telecom specifically, an Nvidia survey earlier this year found that 37% of respondents said their companies were investing in AI for telecom to improve network planning and operations, and 33% said that there had already been investments in AI for telecom field operations.

At this week’s Google Cloud Next event, some of Google Cloud’s specific work on advancing the use of AI for telecom is being highlighted, as well as AI for enterprises in other verticals. Here are three perspectives on how companies are leveraging Google Cloud AI for telecom.

Verizon has integrated Google Cloud’s generative AI into customer operations, which the two companies said has led to “95% comprehensive answerability for customer inquiries” and “demonstrably more efficient and effective customer care interactions.” Verizon is making use of a Google Cloud conversational AI agent that leverages Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, Gemini models and Agent Assist Panel in order to give its customer service reps “real-time, context-aware, and personalized answers” to customer questions, as opposed to the reps having to do manual searches of knowledge bases.

Verizon has deployed this across 28,000 customer care reps and retail stores. Additional features like automated summaries of conversations, and automated follow-up action reminders, are also in the process of being rolled out. Those internal AI agents are in addition to several genAI tools that are directly customer-facing and use Google’s Gemini models for virtual assistants which use natural language.

Background image: Verizon

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud and the integration of Gemini into our customer care platforms mark a significant advancement in our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, CEO of Verizon Consumer. “The tangible results demonstrate the power of AI to enhance efficiency and empower our customer care teams.”

“The impact of Gemini on Verizon’s customer service operations is a testament to our deep partnership and Verizon’s commitment to continued innovation,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “These results demonstrate the potential of AI to not just improve operations, but to create more meaningful and helpful interactions for customers everywhere, ultimately driving significant value for businesses.”

-“We’re really trying hard to build an autonomous network which is going to be obviously driven by AI more and more over time,” said David Sauvageau, director of software development, data and AI for Bell Canada, in a briefing call prior to Google Cloud Next.

In general, he continued, the network operator see AI as a “fundamental building block for the future of telecom, for innovation, for customer operations and for network operations.”

He said in the short-term, Bell Canada is prioritizing AI applications for telecom which “really focus on optimizing our customer experience and network ops.” For the latter in particular, Sauvageau said, “Our goal is really to leverage all the data that we have available in AI in order to predict and prevent issues before they actually impact our customers. So, really moving from reactive to preventive customer experience.”

Additionally, Sauvageau said, that Bell Canada believes AI is crucial for managing the increased complexity of telecom networks. “We need to be much more efficient, [and have] have faster innovations in areas like edge computing, digital twin, 6G or any other future network technologies. And ultimately … our goal is to build and accelerate the development of our AI-powered autonomous networks.”

-Razvan Teslaru, VP and head of strategy and portfolio for cloud software and services at Ericsson, said that the use of AI for telecom encompasses both increased efficiency and increased monetization—the latter being magic words for the telecom industry right now.

Autonomy is both about enabling differentiated connectivity at scale, he said, and monetization of that differentiated connectivity. At this year’s Mobile World Congress Barcelona, one of the things Ericsson spotlights was how it integrates its service orchestration with Google Cloud and its Vertex AI, Teslaru noted.

It’s now possible, he said, for a user to express their intent in natural language: A request to configure a specific type of connectivity to, say, a hospital, over a dedicated slice. “You can have Gemini interpret that intent and break it into service orders. … Then AI agents can take over these service orders and take them into execution, and also observe the results, so we can take corrective action autonomously,” he said.

So ultimately, then, network autonomy is about delivering personalized (or differentiated) connectivity with efficiency, while also doing so at a scale that means more effective and large-scale monetization.

Google Cloud emphasizes AI agents for telecom

Erwan Menard, director (outbound) of product management for cloud AI at Google Cloud, said that “When we look ahead, we envision networks that can largely manage themselves through the use of intelligent software agents.” He continued: “Think of these agents as digital experts that can automatically handle tasks like network configuration, problem solving and resource allocation.This would free up telcos from any routine operational burden, allowing human experts to focus on innovation and new services, ultimately leading to greater efficiency and productivity in network operations.”

In particular, he emphasized, telecoms face the unique challenge of having a “mission-critical duty to maintain knowledge over technologies which could be in service for decades. So the notion of being able to tap accurately through the knowledge of the company to help onboard a new resource or to assist somebody who has a decision to make—technical or business—is quite an important challenge in the telecom industry.” Google Cloud’s Google Agentspace was designed for such knowledge-heavy industries, Menard continued, to retrieve information across multiple systems with the idea of using “agentic workflows to be able to invest a new way of work.”

This week, the company is spotlighting its a new Agent Gallery, so that employees across the telecom organization can get personalized suggestions on which AI agents would be useful to them—either out-of-the-box from Google Cloud, agents built by the company or third-party AI agents. Google Cloud is also offering the ability to design and build agents with a no-code interface, in which people can essentially walk through a series of steps and “convert that sequence into an agent that then becomes your personalized assistant,” Menard explained.

 

