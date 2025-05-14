NTT DATA expands data center footprint with new land deals

NTT DATA noted that this growth is part of the previously announced $10 billion investment aimed at expanding the business through 2027

In sum – what you need to know:

NTT DATA secures global sites for 1GW expansion – The company acquired land across North America, Europe and Asia to support nearly 1GW of additional data center capacity.

Major builds planned in key markets – New campuses are set for Milan, Mesa, Hillsboro and Tokyo, alongside expansions in London, Frankfurt and Osaka.

Strategic move to support AI-driven growth – NTT DATA says the expansion will deliver resilient, scalable infrastructure to help enterprises lead in an AI-powered economy.

NTT DATA announced the expansion of its Global Data Centers division, securing land across North America, Europe and Asia over the past six months to support nearly a gigawatt of planned data center capacity, the company said in a release.

The firm noted that this growth is part of NTT DATA’s previously announced $10 billion investment aimed at expanding the business through 2027.

“By bringing new capacity to high-growth regions, we’re building the foundation enterprises need to innovate, scale and lead confidently in an AI-driven economy,” said Doug Adams, CEO and president of global data centers at NTT DATA. “With the backing of our parent company, we are uniquely positioned to be able to invest and build proactively, ahead of market demand, delivering the resilient, sustainable infrastructure our clients need to succeed, while staying ahead of industry shifts.”

Over the past six months, the firm acquired land across seven high-demand markets, positioning the company to deliver scalable, AI-ready infrastructure to meet growing enterprise needs.

Entering a new market, NTT DATA said it will establish operations in Milan to meet growing demand for hyperscale and AI-ready infrastructure in Southern Europe. The newly acquired 53-acre site in the Italian city will be home to a facility with 128MW of capacity.

In Tochigi, Japan, the firm acquired 32 acres in the Tochigi Inter Industrial Park near Tokyo. Plans include two high-capacity data centers totaling approximately 100MW.

NTT DATA also acquired land for new data centers in existing markets. In Oregon, U.S., the firm acquired new land to expand its footprint in Hillsboro, a region strategically located within the Pacific Northwest technology corridor with direct connectivity to Asia via NTT’s Subsea Connect network. The new site will bring an additional 216MW of capacity to NTT DATA’s existing Hillsboro presence, bringing the firm’s total planned capacity in the Hillsboro market to 354MW.

The firm also acquired 174 acres in Mesa, Arizona to develop a new multi-data center campus, with seven planned facilities and an anticipated capacity of 324MW. The first data center is scheduled to open in fiscal year 2028. NTT DATA has an existing 102-acre campus supporting 240MW of capacity. With the new campus, total planned capacity will be just under 600MW.

In London, the U.K., NTT Data secured 26.3 acres of land for a new planned site (LON2) and acquired the underlying freehold at its existing London facilities. The new London facility will be NTT DATA’s eighth facility in the London area.

In Frankfurt, Germany, the company expanded its presence with a new land acquisition. The new facility will be NTT DATA’s fifth site in the Frankfurt area and is expected to bring an additional 80MW of capacity.

NTT Data also acquired eight acres in Osaka, Japan, to develop two data centers, totaling 36MW. The first facility is slated to open in fiscal year 2027. This will bring NTT DATA’s total data center count in the Osaka region to three facilities with a total capacity of approximately 70MW.

“Our land acquisitions are about more than growth; they’re about shaping the future of digital infrastructure on a global scale,” said Adams. “As the digital landscape evolves at unprecedented speed, NTT Global Data Centers is investing boldly to ensure our customers are ready to lead in an increasingly connected and dynamic world,” he added.

Over the last year, NTT DATA opened 10 new data centers across North America, EMEA, and APAC and added more than 370MW of new IT capacity.