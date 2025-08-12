Colocation market in APAC shifts as cloud, AI fuel demand

The colo market in APAC is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.16% during the 2024-2034 period

In sum – what to know:

Market to triple in value – APAC data center colocation is set to grow from $20.23B in 2024 to $70.88B by 2034, a 12.16% CAGR.

Expansion beyond major hubs – Secondary markets like Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, and Ho Chi Minh City are gaining traction due to better connectivity, lower costs, and incentives.

Sustainability and AI shaping design – Operators are investing in renewable energy, advanced cooling, modular builds, and AI-based monitoring to improve efficiency.

The Asia-Pacific data center colocation market is projected to expand from $20.23 billion in 2024 to $70.88 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.16%, according to a recent research report by BIS Research.

The report noted that the expected growth will be fueled by the rising adoption of cloud computing, hybrid IT models, and large-scale digital transformation projects, which are driving demand for scalable, secure colocation facilities that relieve organizations from the burden of managing their own infrastructure.

The increasing use of edge computing and the implementation of strict data sovereignty laws across the APAC region are also encouraging the development of geographically distributed data center networks. Sustainability has become a significant consideration, with operators investing in energy-efficient architecture, improved cooling systems, and renewable energy integration, according to the report.

While established data center markets such as Singapore and Tokyo continue to expand, there is accelerating investment in secondary cities including Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, and Ho Chi Minh City. These emerging hubs attract both local providers and international hyperscalers due to improved connectivity, lower real estate costs, and government incentives, the report added.

Colocation services offer professionally managed facilities with high-bandwidth connectivity, robust security measures, and redundant power supplies. This allows businesses—particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that lack capital for private infrastructure—to access enterprise-grade systems without building their own. Growth in online services such as e-commerce, digital entertainment, and fintech is increasing the need for low-latency, geographically diversified hosting.

The sector is also evolving to include value-added services like managed security, disaster recovery solutions, and direct cloud connectivity. Future developments are expected to feature modular, scalable “build-as-you-grow” designs and AI-based monitoring to improve operational efficiency, the report noted.

Despite the strong outlook, the APAC colocation market faces several constraints. Land scarcity in major hubs is pushing developers toward less mature locations. Power supply remains a critical issue, with grids in some countries struggling to meet increasing demand from data centers. Regulatory complexity also presents hurdles, as compliance requirements vary widely across markets. Rising capital and operational costs—from land and construction to energy and cooling—add further pressure.

The report highlights a number of industry trends, including:

-Expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets as hyperscalers and enterprises diversify their geographic footprint.

-Growing need for AI-ready infrastructure, with high-density compute facilities optimized for AI workloads.

-Improved submarine cable networks, enabling greater cross-border data flows and driving interconnection demand.

-Greater focus on sustainability, including renewable energy adoption, advanced cooling systems, and environmental certifications.

Policies promoting local data hosting, combined with substantial investment from major cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, are accelerating colocation deployments in the region. Several governments are actively positioning their countries as regional data center hubs, offering tax breaks, infrastructure support, and regulatory incentives to attract both domestic and international investment, the report stated.