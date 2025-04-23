NTT DATA has over 18 data centers in operation or development across India

In sum – what you need to know:

NTT DATA to invest $1.2 billion in AI cluster – The Japanese firm, along with Neysa Networks and the Telangana government, will build a 400 MW AI data center campus in Hyderabad featuring 25,000 GPUs.

Hyderabad’s AI ambitions scale up – The project supports Telangana’s goal of becoming India’s “AI capital,” offering sovereign and sustainable compute infrastructure for public and enterprise AI workloads.

Green and powerful – The AI campus will run on a mix of grid and renewable energy (up to 500 MW) and use advanced cooling technology, helping make Hyderabad a top destination for global data centers.

Japanese IT and digital transformation firm NTT DATA, in partnership with cloud platform company Neysa Networks and the Telangana government, has signed an agreement aimed at developing an AI data center cluster in Hyderabad, India.

According to Indian press reports, the initiative will see an investment of nearly $1.2 billion and aims to establish one of India’s most advanced AI computing hubs.

Planned as a 400 MW data center campus, the facility will accommodate 25,000 GPUs and is set to become home to the country’s most robust AI supercomputing capabilities. The project is aligned with the state government’s ambition to position Telangana as the “AI capital of India” by delivering sovereign, scalable and eco-conscious compute resources for public sector and enterprise AI applications, according to the reports.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Tokyo following a meeting between company leaders and a delegation from Telangana led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “This collaboration combines NTT DATA’s global data center leadership with Neysa’s AI acceleration platform, enabling joint development of AI-first solutions,” a statement from the Chief Minister read.

The AI campus will be powered by a combination of grid and renewable sources — scaling up to 500 MW—and will implement state-of-the-art cooling methods such as liquid immersion.

“The NTT Data’s investment decision closely follows recent big ticket data center projects by AWS, STT, Tillman Holdings and CtrlS and reiterates Hyderabad’s dominant position as India’s leading data center hub,” the official said.

NTT DATA has over 18 data centers in operation or development across India, totaling more than 265MW across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. At a global level, NTT DATA operated over 150 data centers in more than 20 countries and regions.

Other operators in Hyderabad include CtrlS, Nxtra, Microsoft, Amazon, STT GDC, Pi, CapitaLand and WebWerks/Iron Mountain.

Indian conglomerate Adani Group is preparing to inject another $10 billion into India’s data center infrastructure, according to a recent report.

The move is part of Adani’s broader strategy to capture a rising wave of demand driven by artificial intelligence (AI) applications and business process outsourcing (BPO) services, the report noted.

The Adani Group — which has a diverse footprint spanning diverse sectors such as logistics, energy and infrastructure — is said to be evaluating sites for two major data centers, each projected to have a capacity of around 1 gigawatt.

The report noted that possible locations being considered for these facilities include Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across industries, India is emerging as a key player in AI-driven data infrastructure. The Asian country is witnessing a surge in AI data centers, driven by rising demand for cloud computing, machine learning (ML) and big data analytics. These facilities provide the computational power necessary to support AI applications in sectors like healthcare, finance and smart cities. In a recent article, RCR Wireless News highlighted five of the most significant AI data centers in the country.

