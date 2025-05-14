Powering the AI Revolution: Zayo’s Bold Move to Lead the Future of Fiber and Digital Infrastructure

In this episode, Andrés Irlando, President and COO of Zayo Group, unpacks the transformative impact of Zayo’s acquisition of Crown Castle’s fiber assets and what it means for the future of digital infrastructure. From expanding Zayo’s metro reach and boosting AI corridor connectivity to bridging the digital divide and enabling edge computing, Andres outlines how this bold move positions Zayo at the forefront of the fiber revolution. He also shares insights on AI compute hubs, public-private partnerships, and the company’s entrepreneurial culture that continues to drive innovation at scale.
Zayo provides bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming society. With a network that stretches over 16.8 million fiber miles and spans an impressive 141,000 route miles, Zayo is not just in the business of connectivity – we’re in the business of limitless potential.
Andrés Irlando serves as President of Zayo Group, a $2B+ communications infrastructure company owned by private equity firms DigitalBridge and EQT with operations in North America and Europe. He is involved in all aspects of the business, including strategy, driving organic growth, rightsizing costs, and corporate development and integrations.