Reliance Jio dominates 5G FWA market in India

Jio leads the pack – India reached 5.7 million 5G FWA users by January 2025, with Reliance Jio holding an 85% market share..

Category shift signals growth – For the first time, TRAI classified 5G FWA separately from wireline broadband, highlighting its rising importance as a key revenue stream for telcos.

Nationwide 5G momentum – India’s total mobile and FWA subscribers hit 1.157 billion, while all major operators continue rolling out 5G networks.

India reached a total of 5.7 million 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) subscribers by the end of January, with local operator Reliance Jio Infocomm capturing a 85% share of the segment, according to new data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

This marks the first time TRAI has listed 5G FWA as a separate category within wireless services. Until now, these home broadband connections were grouped under the wireline segment. The reclassification underscores the growing relevance of 5G FWA in the Asian nation, which has become one of the most promising revenue sources for local telcos following significant investments in 5G spectrum.

The official statistics showed that urban centers were the main drivers of growth in the FWA segment, accounting for 5.5 million users, while rural regions contributed 200,000. Reliance Jio Infocomm ended January with 4.8 million 5G FWA subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel with over 800,000.

The latest statistics also revealed that India’s total telecom subscriber base grew by 2.1 million in January, reaching nearly 1.2 billion connections. Reliance Jio Infocomm added 1.6 million users during the month, Bharti Airtel gained 600,000, and Vodafone Idea saw a loss of 1.3 million subscribers. Jio ended January with 454.7 million customers, ahead of Airtel at 360.7 million and Vodafone Idea at 221.3 million.

The total number of wireless users—including mobile and 5G FWA—increased by 0.5% to 1.157 billion in January, up from 1.151 billion in December 2024. Meanwhile, wireline subscriptions saw a sharp drop of 4.2 million, falling to just over 35 million. TRAI clarified that this decline was due to the reclassification of 5G FWA connections rather than actual disconnections.

India had 469,000 5G base stations at the end of February, according to the latest available figures from the country’s Ministry of Communications. The ministry said that 5G coverage now extends to all states and 99.6% of districts nationwide.

Indian operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have started their 5G rollouts in October 2022. Currently, both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm offer 5G networks in all major cities across the country. While Jio is offering standalone 5G (5G SA) technology, Airtel has so far opted for non-standalone 5G (5G NSA).

Vodafone Idea recently joined them, launching its 5G service in Mumbai, with plans to launch in new cities soon.

Vodafone Idea said it will continue with the deployment of 5G technology in India in a phased manner. The carrier had been carrying out 5G trials in various telecom circles across the country. As part of its revival plan, Vodafone Idea had recently raised fresh funds to improve 4G coverage and roll out 5G to prevent further subscriber losses.

Also, state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) previously confirmed it has received interest from three companies for deploying its 5G Standalone (SA) network in Delhi, covering 1,876 sites across the national capital.

To deliver 5G SA services, BSNL will utilize the 900 MHz and 3.3 GHz spectrum bands. Initially, the rollout will target 100,000 subscribers, with plans to introduce fixed wireless access (FWA) 5G services. The telco has already started testing its 5G indigenous technology at three locations in New Delhi — Nehru Place, Chanakyapuri and Minto Road.

BSNL has confirmed that commercial 5G services are expected to launch in 2025, following successful network trials.