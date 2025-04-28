Philippines opens first GPU-powered, AI-first hyperscale data center

The data center is powered by NVIDIA GPU servers and features the first “GPU as a Service” (GPUaaS) offering in the Philippines

AI-first infra – PLDT’s VITRO Sta. Rosa is the Philippines’ first hyperscale data center built for AI, offering 50MW capacity and GPUaaS powered by NVIDIA.

Bold ambitions – PLDT plans to grow capacity to 500MW as part of efforts to position the Philippines as a regional digital hub.

Global-ready – VSR is linked to key subsea cables and supports multiple carriers, boosting network resilience and global connectivity.

Philippines operator PLDT officially inaugurated VITRO Sta. Rosa (VSR), which claims to be the country’s first hyperscale data center built specifically to handle Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and PLDT chairman Manuel Pangilinan officially opened the new facility, which marks a significant milestone in the Philippines’ push to become a regional leader in digital infrastructure and technology innovation.

Developed by VITRO , a subsidiary of ePLDT and the data center arm of PLDT, VSR is strategically located in Laguna’s fast-growing tech corridor. It has been operational since July 2024 and currently serves telcos, enterprises and global cloud providers. The 50-megawatt data center is designed to deliver secure, high-performance services for AI and cloud applications.

“Inaugurating VSR marks a key moment in showing the world that the Philippines is ready to host leading global tech companies and compete on the digital stage,” said President Marcos.

The data center is powered by NVIDIA GPU servers and features the country’s first “GPU as a Service” (GPUaaS) offering, allowing businesses to access advanced AI computing without major upfront costs. This service is aimed at accelerating digital transformation in sectors like banking, healthcare, logistics, fintech and government,

“We plan to expand our data center capacity up to 500 megawatts. We need to match or exceed what Malaysia has… We have the commitment to make the Philippines a true data center hub,” said Pangilinan.

VSR is fully integrated with PLDT’s domestic fiber network and globally connected via subsea cable systems such as Jupiter, Asia Direct Cable, and the upcoming Apricot. The operator also explained that Its carrier-neutral architecture ensures high resiliency and network diversity by allowing connections to multiple telecom operators.

Earlier this month, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has broken ground on its third Indonesian data center in Jakarta and topped out its second.

“Contributing new capacity to Indonesia’s expanding digital economy, we mark a major milestone by topping off STT Jakarta 2 and breaking ground on STT Jakarta 3,” the company said.

Both data centers are located within the Greenland International Industrial Centre (GIIC) in Bekasi, West Java. Each will support an IT load of 24MW when fully operational. Once complete, the campus — spanning four buildings — will provide over 90MW of total capacity, powered by a dedicated 150kV substation.

The overall project, initially announced in May 2021, is being developed through a joint venture with Indonesia’s Triputra Group and Singapore’s investment firm Temasek, which is also the parent company of STT GDC.

STT Jakarta 1 has been operational since June 2023 and offers 18MW of IT load across nearly 18,500 square meters. Construction on Jakarta 2 began in September 2024, and Jakarta 4 is expected to bring an additional 32MW of capacity to the site.

STT GDC joined a growing list of data center operators in the Jakarta area, including DigitalEdge, NTT, Princeton Digital Group, Equinix, AWS, EdgeConneX, Datahall and DCI Indonesia,

