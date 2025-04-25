Top five AI data center projects in India

India is actively promoting AI adoption through initiatives like the IndiaAI mission

India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) development. As the demand for compute power and AI model training increases, hyperscale data centers are becoming central to India’s digital infrastructure. These facilities not only support AI startups and research institutions in the country but also power cloud services and government-backed initiatives that require massive GPU clusters and high-speed data processing.

With the Indian government actively promoting AI adoption through initiatives like the IndiaAI mission, and private investment pouring into digital infrastructure, a new generation of AI-ready data centers is taking shape in the Asian nation.

Below, we explore five of the most notable AI-focused data center projects currently reshaping India’s technological landscape.

1. Yotta NM1

Located in the Hiranandani Fortune City complex in Navi Mumbai, Yotta NM1 is one of India’s most ambitious hyperscale data centers. It is part of a 600 MW data center park and the first facility in the country to be Tier IV-certified by the Uptime Institute. While Yotta NM1 supports a broad range of enterprise and cloud workloads, its parent company, Yotta Infrastructure, is increasingly tailoring its offerings toward AI workloads.

Yotta has partnered with NVIDIA to deploy GPU clusters optimized for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). In 2023, Yotta launched the Shakti Cloud platform, aimed at providing AI-as-a-service (AIaaS) capabilities for Indian enterprises and research organizations.

2. Reliance Jio’s AI data centers

Reliance Jio, one of the country’s largest telecom operators, has entered a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to build AI infrastructure across the country. The initiative includes the deployment of NVIDIA’s GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and DGX Cloud services, aimed at creating the country’s first GPU-as-a-service cloud infrastructure for large-scale AI applications.

These data centers, part of Reliance’s digital services arm, are designed to support generative AI development, large-scale data analytics and public sector projects. The exact locations of these data centers haven’t been disclosed.

3. AdaniConneX data centers

AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Group and EdgeConneX, is rolling out a network of hyperscale data centers across the Asian nation. Two of the most advanced sites are located in Chennai and Noida, with combined capacities expected to exceed 200 MW.

AdaniConneX’s roadmap includes a strong focus on sustainable and AI-ready infrastructure. The company is integrating liquid cooling, direct-to-chip technologies and high-density rack configurations to support AI training and inference workloads.

4. CtrlS AI Mega Campus

CtrlS, one of India’s largest data center providers, is building an AI-focused mega campus in Hyderabad, with plans to scale up to 500 MW. Designed to meet the needs of GPU-intensive applications, the campus will offer high-performance AI infrastructure to enterprises, public institutions and hyperscalers.

The Hyderabad facility is being designed with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind, including the use of advanced immersion cooling technologies.

5. STT GDC India AI expansion

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC India), one of the nation’s top colocation service providers, is expanding its footprint in Pune and Bengaluru, focusing on AI and machine learning infrastructure. These facilities are being upgraded to support high-density compute racks and feature robust power and cooling capabilities suitable for AI training. STT GDC India serves a wide range of clients, including cloud providers, telecom companies, and government agencies.

Conclusion

India’s AI-driven data center landscape is expanding rapidly, chiefly fueled by a mix of public investment, private partnerships and growing enterprise demand. As AI becomes increasingly central to digital transformation across industries, the need for advanced and energy-efficient infrastructure will only grow. These five projects are not only laying the groundwork for India’s AI ambitions but also positioning the country as a global contender in the race to be among the leaders of the AI age.