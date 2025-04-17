AI Infra Insights: From Google, NVIDIA, Tencent and more

Asia’s digital infrastructure is evolving fast, with major moves in clean energy, cloud expansion and AI readiness.

Google is pioneering geothermal baseload power in Taiwan to support its regional data centers. Tencent Cloud is scaling up in Japan to meet soaring demand for low-latency services. Meanwhile, NVIDIA’s powerful new AI chips — now live in the U.S. — highlight the kind of compute capabilities that Asian markets are preparing to adopt.

Google signs first geothermal energy deal in Asia

Google has signed Taiwan’s first-ever corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) for geothermal energy with Baseload Capital. The deal brings 10MW of clean electricity to the local grid, supporting the company’s data center operations while aligning with Taiwan’s national goal of achieving 6GW of geothermal capacity by 2050. This agreement is part of Google’s broader strategy to run on 24/7 carbon-free energy globally by 2030. It also sets the stage for scaling geothermal projects across other Asia-Pacific markets such as Japan, Indonesia and Australia, where renewable baseload options are limited but urgently needed. Read more

Takeaway: As data center growth accelerates across Asia, Google is pioneering sustainable baseload power strategies that others will likely follow — especially in regions where solar and wind intermittency pose challenges.

CoreWeave brings NVIDIA Blackwell GB200 online for top AI developers

CoreWeave, one of NVIDIA’s top cloud infrastructure partners, is now running the new GB200 NVL72 systems — NVIDIA’s most powerful architecture to date, designed specifically for AI workloads. Early users like IBM, Cohere and Mistral AI are already running trillion-parameter models on this platform. While this launch is U.S.-based, it reflects a broader global shift toward massive GPU clusters tailored for generative AI and foundational models. Asian countries, including Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, are rapidly increasing investments in AI infrastructure — making this a signal for what type of compute capability will soon become the standard across leading data centers in the region. Read more

Takeaway: NVIDIA’s Blackwell launch sets a new benchmark for AI infrastructure — and points to what hyperscalers and cloud providers in Asia will need to compete in the next wave of AI deployment.

Tencent Cloud opens new region in Osaka

Tencent Cloud has launched its third availability zone in Japan by opening a new data center in Osaka. The company has also established a local office to deepen business development and partnerships. Tencent Cloud reports double-digit growth in the Japanese market over the past five years, fueled by rising demand from sectors like gaming, fintech and digital media. With Osaka’s growing role as a strategic digital hub, this expansion enhances Tencent’s low-latency capabilities and provides localized infrastructure to support Japanese and multinational clients alike. Read more

Takeaway: Tencent Cloud’s Osaka launch underscores how competition among hyperscalers is intensifying in Asia, especially in cities where digital ecosystems are booming.

Big picture

Asia is racing to upgrade its digital backbone — and the future is both greener and smarter. Google’s geothermal deal in Taiwan pioneers 24/7 clean baseload power in a region where renewables often struggle with intermittency. Tencent Cloud’s new data center in Osaka reflects how hyperscalers are doubling down on urban hubs to meet booming, latency-sensitive demand. Meanwhile, CoreWeave’s deployment of NVIDIA’s Blackwell chips sets a global benchmark in AI compute — the kind of infrastructure Asian markets are now rapidly preparing to match.

Together, these moves highlight a critical shift: building AI-ready infrastructure in Asia now demands more than just speed and capacity — it requires sustainable power, localized presence and cutting-edge compute to keep pace.

