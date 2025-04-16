Dell Technologies and NVIDIA empower CSPs with scalable AI solutions

With the AI for Telecom suite, Dell Technologies and NVIDIA equip CSPs to boost efficiency, improve customer experience and unlock new revenue streams

The telecommunications sector is undergoing rapid transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI) is at the heart of it. As networks become more complex and customer demands more sophisticated, communications service providers (CSPs) are turning to AI to help run networks more efficiently, serve customers more effectively, and unlock new revenue opportunities. Dell Technologies and NVIDIA are at the forefront of this transformation, bringing together powerful infrastructure, optimized software, and deep industry partnerships to deliver scalable, AI-powered solutions tailored for the telecom space.

Dell’s recent launch of its “AI for Telecom” program, in collaboration with NVIDIA, underscores the companies’ shared commitment to helping CSPs simplify and accelerate their AI journeys. By integrating Dell’s trusted compute infrastructure with NVIDIA’s full-stack AI platform, including accelerated computing, networking, and enterprise software stack, the two tech leaders are giving CSPs the building blocks they need to deploy AI workloads from the core to the edge.

This collaboration also aligns with Dell’s entry into the AI RAN Alliance, a multi-stakeholder initiative working to integrate AI into the Radio Access Network (RAN). With contributions from partners like Nokia, Ericsson, and academic institutions, Dell aims to future-proof telecom infrastructure for emerging technologies like 6G while helping CSPs manage the real-world constraints of power, space, and cost in network deployments.

“We literally are getting hundreds of different use cases,” said Andrew Vaz, Vice President of Product Management for Dell Technologies’ Telecom Systems Business. “We tend to bucketize them into about three different categories.”

The first category, according to Vaz, is focused on network efficiency and performance improvement. “This is, ‘Hey, how can I use my network and use AI to run it more efficiently?’” Whether it’s power management in the RAN, predictive analytics, anomaly detection, or fraud prevention, these use cases are top of mind for network operations teams.

The second major area involves customer care and operations. “The ability to offer personalized use cases and solution sets”—such as OSS/BSS copilots for customer care agents—helps teams quickly resolve issues and proactively improve service quality. AI tools can synthesize user profiles and recommend next actions, enhancing the customer experience while reducing operational burdens.

Finally, revenue generation is an increasingly important category for CSPs looking to move beyond traditional connectivity services. “We’re seeing things around GPU-as-a-Service as a really interesting offering,” said Vaz. This is gaining traction especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Meanwhile, private networks and edge AI use cases are also ramping. “We’re starting to see the beginning of the hockey stick” in demand for localized AI at the edge, enabling applications like visual processing and footfall analysis, Vaz said.

Lilach Ilan, Global Head of Business Development for Telco Operations at NVIDIA, framed the opportunity succinctly: “If we take a step back on generative AI and say what can it do for every enterprise?…It can do three things: It can help you serve your customer better, it can help you run your operations smoother, and it can make your core product better.”

Ilan highlighted how Dell and NVIDIA are building a robust ecosystem around these three pillars. In customer service, CSPs are deploying digital agents and retail avatars built on platforms like Amdocs’ billing and care systems. For operations, partners such as Kinetica provide real-time analytics to enhance network performance. And for core product innovation, CSPs are bundling differentiated AI services—like a small business agent layered on top of a standard data plan.

The companies are also focused on AI for RAN, with several solutions designed to improve spectral efficiency and real-time responsiveness. As Ilan noted, a number of solutions around AI for the RAN to drive things like spectral efficiency were showcased at Mobile World Congress, reflecting the growing maturity of AI use cases in telecom.

In bringing together Dell’s world-class servers and NVIDIA accelerated computing, the two companies are offering CSPs not just technology—but a roadmap that leads to smarter networks, better customer experiences, and entirely new ways to monetize infrastructure investments in a fiercely competitive industry.

With the foundation laid and momentum building, Dell and NVIDIA are poised to help telecom operators lead in the AI era. Learn more about Dell for AI for Telecom with NVIDIA.