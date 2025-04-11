As agentic AI gains traction, chipmakers like MediaTek are building for a future where devices anticipate and execute complex tasks autonomously

This week, MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9400+, the latest addition to its flagship Dimensity chipset family. Designed for next-gen Android devices, the system on chip (SoC) delivers generative and agentic artificial intelligence capabilities, enhanced power efficiency and high-end gaming performance, according to the chip maker.

At its core, the Dimensity 9400+ features an All Big Core CPU architecture, including one Arm Cortex-X925 core clocked at up to 3.73GHz, three Cortex-X4s and four Cortex-A720 cores. This configuration boosts both single- and multi-threaded performance, supporting more responsive and immersive Android user experiences.

“The Dimensity 9400+ will make it easier to deliver innovative, personalized AI experiences on-device, combined with enhanced performance to ensure your device can handle all tasks with ease,” said JC Hsu, Corporate SVP at MediaTek. “We’re working closely with developers and manufacturers to build a robust AI ecosystem with real-world speed and privacy benefits.”

At the heart of its AI capabilities is the MediaTek NPU 890, which supports a wide range of large language models (LLMs) and advanced artificial intelligence frameworks like Mixture-of-Experts (MoE), Multi-Head Latent Attention (MLA), Multi-Token Prediction (MTP) and FP8 inferencing. The platform delivers 20% faster agentic AI performance, thanks in part to Speculative Decoding+ (SpD+) and the Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE), which simplifies development of intelligent, adaptive and real-time applications.

The Dimensity 9400+ also features a 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, delivering PC-level visuals through features like opacity micromap (OMM) for realistic rendering of in-game elements such as vegetation, hair and feathers. It maintains peak gameplay speeds for longer sessions and introduces MediaTek’s MFRC 2.0+ frame rate converter, doubling effective FPS and improving power efficiency by up to 40%.

For imaging, the Imagiq 1090 ISP enables HDR video capture across the full zoom range, while Smooth Zoom allows seamless focus on moving subjects and selective audio capture.

Additional Dimensity 9400+ features include:

Phone-to-phone Bluetooth range extended to 10km — 6.6x further than its predecessor.

BeiDou satellite support for 33% faster TTFF (Time To First Fix), even without cellular service.

Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band concurrency and MediaTek Xtra Range™ 3.0, boosting Wi-Fi coverage by up to 30 meters.

Dual SIM Dual Active for simultaneous 5G/4G connections and data flexibility.

A note on agentic artificial intelligence

We’ve come a long way from the early days of artificial intelligence just matching patterns and spitting out pre-programmed answers. Then came generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) in 2023, which added context — suddenly machines could hold real conversations and even make stuff like images and poems. But now, agentic artificial intelligence is taking things to the next level. It’s not just about responding — it’s about acting, deciding and adapting on its own.

At Mobile World Congress 2025, James Chen, vice president of product and technology marketing at MediaTek explained agentic artificial intelligence: “As its name suggests, it’s like an agent — it’s a whole new way of how we interface with a device. It relies on generative AI, but the new thing is that it also uses a software framework.”

This framework connects your input, the generative artificial intelligence model and your apps to coordinate tasks across your device. “It coordinates all of these things to accomplish a workflow or a task,” Chen added. He provided the example of being on a business trip and needed some Advil for a headache. With agentic AI, you simply tell your device you’re not feeling well, and it will locate the medicine, pay for it and get it sent to your hotel.

The Dimensity 9400+ reflects the industry’s growing emphasis on on-device artificial intelligence and performance optimization for next-generation mobile platforms. Smartphones housing the new SoC will begin shipping later this month.