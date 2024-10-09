MediaTek targets edge-AI applications with Dimensity 9400 chipset

Chinese OEMs Oppo and Vivo are expected to launch devices featuring the Dimensity 9400 this month

MediaTek this week launched the 4th generation of its Dimensity flagship smartphone chipset family that it said is optimized for edge-AI applications. The Dimensity 9400 is built on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process and boasts up to 40% more power-efficiency, 35% faster single-core performance and 28% faster multi-core performance than its predecessor, as well as the second generation of the chip makers’ All Big Core architecture — debuted in the Dimensity 9300.

MediaTek announced its first Dimensity chipset in 2021. Since then, the company’s GM & VP Global Marketing at MediaTek Finbarr Moynihan told press, the company’s market share has steadily increased, with it bagging more than a billion dollars in revenue last on its flagship tier alone. “To put that into context, the total company’s revenue in FY23 was 13.9 billion,” he continued.

The chip is designed with the future of devices in mind — it supports features like Wi-Fi 7 tri-band MLO and can used in tri-fold smartphones. It also has a refreshed 3GPP Release-17 5G modem with 4CC-CA and up to 7G bps sub-6GHz performance and a new 4nm Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chip with 7.3G bps data rates performance.

Early reports suggest that the Dimensity 9400 will be as much as 20% cheaper than Qualcomm’s comparable chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will continue furthering our mission to be the enablers of AI, supporting powerful applications that anticipate users’ needs and adapt to their preferences, while also fueling generative AI technology with on-device LoRA training and video generation,” MediaTek President Joe Chen said in a press statement.

The Dimensity 9400 was first released in China earlier this week, and Moynihan said that Chinese OEMs Oppo and Vivo are expected to launch devices with the product this month.