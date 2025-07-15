Agentic AI in the enterprise — Extreme launches new platform 

Extreme integrates agentic AI at the enterprise network, aiming to automate away IT drudgery and enable strategic agility

Extreme Networks today announced the general availability of Extreme Platform One, a networking platform that fully integrates conversational, multimodal and agentic AI into the enterprise network experience. The launch marks what Extreme calls the industry’s first end-to-end AI networking solution, designed to transform how IT teams operate and respond to dynamic network demands.

According to the company, the platform enables:

Real-time network adaptation to usage spikes and security threats

Autonomous performance optimization governed by policy-based guardrails

Comprehensive network visibility across sites and environments

A centralized operations dashboard for managing assets, inventory, renewals and support

Together, these capabilities are designed to free up IT teams to focus on higher-value work, as company President and CEO Ed Meyercord commented: “Extreme Platform One eliminates mundane, repetitive tasks that have long burdened network teams and helps customers move faster and smarter … It’s like having a built-in network engineer, always on and always optimizing, freeing up the time of your IT team to focus on more innovative and critical tasks.”

A standout phrase in the announcement is “agentic AI,” a concept quickly becoming the industry’s latest darling. These systems don’t just respond — they proactively understand goals and take action, often without direct human input.

In a conversation with RCR Wireless News, Nabil Bukhari, the company’s chief product and technology officer, emphasized that AI should be treated not as a standalone product, but as an inherent capability and that if you want it to change your life (or in this case, your business) it’s not about a single killer app. Instead, it’s about enabling thousands of small moments. “That’s the core of agentic AI. It brings incremental value to every single moment, and when you combine that together, it’s revolutionary.”

Bukhari added that the goal isn’t to let AI run entire enterprise systems but to allow targeted autonomy where it adds the most value: “It’s about saying, ‘This is the capability of AI, and I’m going to let it run this one portion of the enterprise.’ And that portion must run autonomously.”

Extreme said more than 265 customers have already adopted Platform One, including a Belgian hospital group, a Texas school district and the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which notably migrated to the platform in just 47 minutes. The company also claimed that early results show up to 90% reduction in manual workflows and up to 98% faster resolution of network issues, aided by built-in AI agents acting like virtual network engineers.

When it comes to AI adoption in the enterprise, Bukhari was blunt: “You’re either using it or you’re gone.”