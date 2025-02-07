From Data Centers to DeepSeek: Navigating the Future of Digital Infrastructure with Hunter Newby

In the premiere episode of Let’s Get Digital with Carrie Charles, we dive deep into the future of digital infrastructure with industry icon Hunter Newby of Newby Ventures. As a pioneer in carrier-neutral Meet-Me-Rooms, data centers, and network interconnection, Hunter shares his insights on the evolution of rural broadband, the BEAD funding impact, and the urgent need for neutral interconnection points across the U.S.

We also tackle the power crisis in AI-driven data centers, the role of AI in shaping infrastructure, and the disruptive potential of DeepSeek—China’s latest breakthrough in AI efficiency. Plus, Hunter weighs in on major investments in AI and digital infrastructure, how they could transform the tech industry, and what it means for jobs, telecom, and data centers.

Tune in for a high-energy conversation packed with expert insights on AI, digital infrastructure, and the future of connectivity.

Watch the episode here:

Listen to the episode here:

About Hunter Newby

Hunter Newby is an American entrepreneur, investor, conservationist and the owner of Newby Ventures. His primary field of interest has been network infrastructure. As Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer and a Director of Telx, he pioneered the carrier-neutral Meet-Me-Room and the development of carrier hotels and data centers in the United States leading to massive value creation and economic development throughout the Country. Since the sale of Telx he has been and continues to be a founder, developer, and investor in the creation of multiple network-neutral infrastructure businesses all across North America.

Mr. Newby is a recognized authority in the network-neutral interconnection and data center industry. He has served on multiple company boards, is a published author, public speaker and has been quoted in several publications including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and USA Today. He has also been the recipient of numerous awards including being named to the Global Telecoms Business Top 40 Under 40 in 2010.

Mr. Newby earned a B.S. in Communications from Drexel University.