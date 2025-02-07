YOU ARE AT:PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie CharlesFrom Data Centers to DeepSeek: Navigating the Future of Digital Infrastructure with...

From Data Centers to DeepSeek: Navigating the Future of Digital Infrastructure with Hunter Newby

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie Charles

In the premiere episode of Let’s Get Digital with Carrie Charles, we dive deep into the future of digital infrastructure with industry icon Hunter Newby of Newby Ventures. As a pioneer in carrier-neutral Meet-Me-Rooms, data centers, and network interconnection, Hunter shares his insights on the evolution of rural broadband, the BEAD funding impact, and the urgent need for neutral interconnection points across the U.S.

We also tackle the power crisis in AI-driven data centers, the role of AI in shaping infrastructure, and the disruptive potential of DeepSeek—China’s latest breakthrough in AI efficiency. Plus, Hunter weighs in on major investments in AI and digital infrastructure, how they could transform the tech industry, and what it means for jobs, telecom, and data centers.

Tune in for a high-energy conversation packed with expert insights on AI, digital infrastructure, and the future of connectivity.

Watch the episode here:

Listen to the episode here:

Important Links

About Hunter Newby

hunter newby headshot

Hunter Newby is an American entrepreneur, investor, conservationist and the owner of Newby Ventures. His primary field of interest has been network infrastructure. As Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer and a Director of Telx, he pioneered the carrier-neutral Meet-Me-Room and the development of carrier hotels and data centers in the United States leading to massive value creation and economic development throughout the Country. Since the sale of Telx he has been and continues to be a founder, developer, and investor in the creation of multiple network-neutral infrastructure businesses all across North America.
Mr. Newby is a recognized authority in the network-neutral interconnection and data center industry. He has served on multiple company boards, is a published author, public speaker and has been quoted in several publications including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and USA Today. He has also been the recipient of numerous awards including being named to the Global Telecoms Business Top 40 Under 40 in 2010.
Mr. Newby earned a B.S. in Communications from Drexel University.

Previous article
Carr eyes upper C-Band, promises AWS-3 re-auction
Next article
Celona announces (another!) private-5G deal with STC in the Middle East

ABOUT AUTHOR

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats