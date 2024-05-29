Century of Connectivity: The Legacy of Great Plains Communications with Joe Pellegrini

YOU ARE AT:PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie CharlesCentury of Connectivity: The Legacy of Great Plains Communications with Joe Pellegrini

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk with Carrie Charles, we explore the remarkable journey and company culture of Great Plains Communications (GPC) with Joe Pellegrini, President and COO. With a 113-year legacy, GPC leads the telecom industry by providing essential services to underserved communities. Joe shares insights into GPC’s diverse business model, which includes six business units for a resilient approach to the evolving telecom landscape.

This interview highlights GPC’s active participation in government-led broadband initiatives, including BEAD funding, showcasing their success in expanding connectivity and ensuring digital equity. Joe emphasizes the importance of respectful engagement, employee empowerment, and customer advocacy in fostering high employee retention, innovation, and growth.

Joe delves into GPC’s vision for the future, which includes thoughtful growth, flexibility, and a relentless commitment to solving customer needs through continuous innovation. He also sheds light on their strategies for talent retention, focusing on respectful engagement, collaborative teamwork, and opportunities for employee growth and development.

About Joe Pellegrini

Joe Pellegrini is the President and Chief Operating Officer of Great Plains Communications. Joe leads the day-to-day operations of the company focusing on optimizing efficiencies, mitigating risks, enhancing the overall customer experience and the successful execution of deliverables. In addition, he leads teams to meet goals aligning with the company’s strategic vision.

Pellegrini has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the Telecommunications Industry in the areas of operations, wireless deployment, construction management, GIS mapping, vendor relations, service delivery, digital transformation and customer experience.

Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

