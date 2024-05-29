Century of Connectivity: The Legacy of Great Plains Communications with Joe Pellegrini

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk with Carrie Charles, we explore the remarkable journey and company culture of Great Plains Communications (GPC) with Joe Pellegrini, President and COO. With a 113-year legacy, GPC leads the telecom industry by providing essential services to underserved communities. Joe shares insights into GPC’s diverse business model, which includes six business units for a resilient approach to the evolving telecom landscape.

This interview highlights GPC’s active participation in government-led broadband initiatives, including BEAD funding, showcasing their success in expanding connectivity and ensuring digital equity. Joe emphasizes the importance of respectful engagement, employee empowerment, and customer advocacy in fostering high employee retention, innovation, and growth.

Joe delves into GPC’s vision for the future, which includes thoughtful growth, flexibility, and a relentless commitment to solving customer needs through continuous innovation. He also sheds light on their strategies for talent retention, focusing on respectful engagement, collaborative teamwork, and opportunities for employee growth and development.

About Joe Pellegrini

Joe Pellegrini is the President and Chief Operating Officer of Great Plains Communications. Joe leads the day-to-day operations of the company focusing on optimizing efficiencies, mitigating risks, enhancing the overall customer experience and the successful execution of deliverables. In addition, he leads teams to meet goals aligning with the company’s strategic vision.

Pellegrini has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the Telecommunications Industry in the areas of operations, wireless deployment, construction management, GIS mapping, vendor relations, service delivery, digital transformation and customer experience.

