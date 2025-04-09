UK’s new AI Energy Council targets 20x compute growth by 2030

The AI Energy Council will play a key role in ensuring that AI technologies are not only powered efficiently, but also sustainably

In brief – why this matters

–The U.K. has launched an AI Energy Council to align clean energy goals with the growing power needs of AI infrastructure.

–Tech and energy leaders like Microsoft, AWS, and National Grid will guide efforts to power data centers sustainably and efficiently.

–The council will help fast-track grid connections and ensure new AI data centers can access the high energy capacity they require.

The U.K. government has launched a new AI Energy Council to ensure the country’s energy system can support the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure — particularly as it plans to scale sovereign compute capacity by at least 20 times by 2030.

The council held its first meeting this week with representatives from the energy and technology sectors, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), National Grid and EDF.

The main goal of the council is to align the U.K.’s clean energy ambitions with the growing demand for power-hungry AI infrastructure.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader Plan for Change, which places AI and clean energy at the center of the U.K.’s economic growth strategy. The AI Energy Council will play a key role in ensuring that AI technologies are not only powered efficiently, but also sustainably—by encouraging the use of renewables, nuclear power and advanced cooling systems in new data centers.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, Peter Kyle said: “The work of the AI Energy Council will ensure we aren’t just powering our AI needs to deliver new waves of opportunity in all parts of the country, but can do so in a way which is responsible and sustainable.”

Among the organizations joining the council are Ofgem, the National Energy System Operator (NESO), Scottish Power, ARM, Brookfield, Equinix and the Energy Networks Association. These members will offer expert guidance on reducing the environmental impact of AI infrastructure and improving the process for connecting new projects to the national grid.

“We support the UK’s goal to ensure sufficient carbon-free energy for AI,” said Alison Kay, VP at AWS UK and Ireland. “As the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy, we’re committed to sustainability and innovation.”

The AI Energy Council will meet quarterly, with its next session scheduled for summer 2025.

The U.K. Government recently unveiled an ambitious Artificial Intelligence (AI) Opportunities Action Plan, aiming to position the nation as a global leader in AI technology. This comprehensive strategy outlines significant investments in AI infrastructure, regulatory frameworks and talent development to harness AI’s transformative potential across various sectors.​

As part of the council’s goal of drastically increasing sovereign compute capacity, the U.K. plans to develop a “state-of-the-art” supercomputing facility, set to double the capacity of the national AI Research Resource. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) is spearheading this initiative, with researchers and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expected to access these resources in early 2025, leveraging powerful supercomputers located in Bristol (Isambard AI) and Cambridge (Dawn).​

To stimulate private sector investment and foster close collaboration between government and industry, the U.K. also said it is establishing AI Growth Zones (AIGZs). These zones offer enhanced access to power and streamlined planning approvals to accelerate the development of AI infrastructure. The inaugural AI Growth Zone is planned for Culham, home to the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). This pilot project aims to develop one of the U.K.’s largest AI data centers, starting with a capacity of 100 megawatts (MW) and scaling up to 500MW.