AI infra brief: From Keysight, Edgnex, AMD and more

In this regular update, RCR Wireless News highlights the top news and developments impacting the booming AI infrastructure sector.

Keysight unveils architecture for scaling AI data centers

Keysight Technologies has unveiled the Keysight Artificial Intelligence (KAI) architecture, a portfolio of end-to-end solutions aimed at helping customers scale artificial intelligence (AI) processing capacity in data centers by validating AI cluster components using real-world AI workload emulation. The company explained that this new portfolio helps operators maximize system performance and pinpoint performance issues not found when testing individual components.

The Keysight AI architecture, which includes the newly announced KAI Data Center Builder, features four portfolio suites that together address all aspects of AI data center design, from pre-silicon simulation through post-deployment system testing and troubleshooting.

Demand for AI infrastructure is ‘immense,’ AMD CEO says

AMD is seeing a huge demand for AI infrastructure, the company’s CEO Lisa Su said during a recent interview with Yahoo Finance.

“The need for compute continues to be immense. We see that throughout all of our customers globally, and we’re going to continue to invest strongly in this area because I think this is the single most important technology. I like to say it’s the single most important technology of the last 50 years,” she said.

“There is no question we are in the very early innings of AI now. We continue to see more applications, more capability. Enterprises are just at the very early innings of adoption. And frankly, they need more help from folks like ourselves,” Su added.

EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC partners with Nordic data center developer Hyperco

EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC, the digital infrastructure platform of the Dubai-headquartered DAMAC Group, has confirmed the acquisition of Finland-founded data center company, Hyperco.

Hyperco’s operations are focused on Finland and Sweden, leveraging the Nordic region’s sustainable energy resources, mature digital ecosystems, and high connectivity.

Aleksi Taipale, CEO of Hyperco noted that this move empowers Hyperco to accelerate its mission of delivering large-scale, sustainable data center infrastructure tailored for hyperscalers and AI-driven workloads.

AMD completes acquisition of ZT Systems

AMD completed its acquisition of ZT Systems, a provider of AI and general-purpose compute infrastructure for large hyperscale providers. AMD noted that the acquisition will enable a new class of end-to-end AI solutions based on the combination of AMD CPU, GPU and networking silicon, open-source AMD ROCm software and rack-scale systems capabilities. The recent transaction will also accelerate the design and deployment of AMD-powered artificial intelligence infrastructure at scale optimized for the cloud, the company said.

Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager of AMD’s Data Center Solutions business unit, explained that reducing the end-to-end design and deployment time of cluster-level data center AI systems will be a significant competitive advantage for AMD customers.

Why these announcements matter

The artificial intelligence data center landscape is rapidly evolving as companies scale infrastructure, enhance performance and drive innovation. Keysight Technologies introduced its KAI architecture with the main goal of optimizing AI data center performance, helping operators maximize efficiency and detect system bottlenecks through real-world workload emulation.

Meanwhile AMD’s characterization of data center demand as “immense” and EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC’s acquisition of Hyperco together highlight the urgency of building and optimizing AI data centers to meet growing demand while improving efficiency and sustainability.

Follow AI Infrastructure Insights on LinkedIn to get more AI infra briefs.