Understanding integrated sensing and communications

Qualcomm on how integrated sensing and communications enables real-time network optimization and new service opportunities

Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC) is shaping up to be a foundational capability in 6G, and it’s already gaining traction in pre-standardization research efforts. Within 3GPP, ISAC is under exploration as part of early 6G Study Items that aim to embed sensing functions—like object detection, positioning, and environmental mapping—into the same systems used for wireless communications. This convergence enables networks to use the same waveforms, spectrum, and hardware to both connect users and perceive the physical environment in real time.

In an interview at Mobile World Congress, Qualcomm VP of Engineering Tao Luo described ISAC as an opportunity to leverage existing cellular infrastructure to serve dual roles—real-time network optimization leveraging an understanding of the world around it, and new service offerings for both the consumer and enterprise segments.

With ISAC, Luo said, operators “can improve the radio performance by knowing the environment better.” He highlighted a demo of digital twin-assisted beam selection, which showed that understanding the RF environment enabled a 50% reduction in beam measurements, translating to improved energy efficiency without sacrificing network performance.

In terms of new services enabled by ISAC, Luo called out security—detecting people and drones, for instance—as well as other use cases that would benefit from granular positioning and tracking capabilities. Even subtle micromotions—like vibrations or rotations—can be detected and interpreted by the network.

In a demonstration of aerial drone detection, Qualcomm used a 3.5 GHz 5G-Advanced massive MIMO base station with 256 antenna elements using 100 megahertz of spectrum and sub-band full duplex capabilities. The results included 100% drone detection accuracy at up to 300 meters, high-precision range-angle estimation for 99% accurate speed estimation, and advanced signal processing, specifically micro-Doppler signature detection and background clutter cancellation, to distinguish drones from other moving objects.

And these sensing capabilities aren’t theoretical—they’re beginning to be deployed in controlled environments. “In some of these cases, it’s already happening,” Luo said. But, ““It takes some time to actually realize the full potential.”

ISAC also dovetails with Qualcomm’s vision for wireless AI, particularly at the air interface. Luo described two branches of this work: network-based learning, such as modeling the performance of real-world deployments as conditions change, and on-device learning where user equipment continuously refines its understanding of the RF environment.

“You get more information and you update your model,” he said, describing a device-to-network continuum where AI enables ongoing adaptation and optimization.

From enhanced public safety and airspace management to energy savings and performance tuning, ISAC offers both external services and internal operational benefits. It’s a powerful example of how 6G isn’t just about new spectrum or faster speeds—it’s about making the network more intelligent, perceptive, and responsive by design.