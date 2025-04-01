AI infra brief: From Retym, Lessengers, Pulsant and more

In this regular update, RCR Wireless News highlights the top news and developments impacting the booming AI infrastructure sector.

Retym secures new funds to drive AI infrastructure innovation

Semiconductor firm Retym has raised $75 million in its latest financing round, led by Spark Capital.

Retym specializes in programmable coherent DSP (digital signal processing) solutions for cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure, a technology that enables faster and more efficient transmission within and between AI data centers.

The firm noted that the Series D funding marks a significant step forward for the company as it charts a multi-generation product roadmap designed to address the growing demand for AI-driven network bandwidth.

Lessengers unveils 1.6 terabit multimode optical transceivers for AI/ML workloads

Lessengers, a provider of innovative optical components based on its patented “direct optical wiring” (DOW) technology, announced its 1.6T OSFP 2×SR4 optical transceiver with multimode optics to address the growing bandwidth and energy crunch resulting from the increasingly complex AI/ML workloads in hyperscale data centers.

Hyperscale data centers require increasingly higher bandwidth and lower latency to keep up with the massive data processing demands. This is driving the need for 1.6 Terabit per second (Tbps) optical transceivers, which is the highest bandwidth available today, according to the firm.

Lessengers noted that all its products are based on the company’s patented DOW technology, which is a polymer-based air-cladded waveguide technology that is particularly useful for optical interconnects in the data center and high-performance computing environments.

Pulsant to acquire two data centers from SCC

Pulsant, a U.K. edge infrastructure provider, will acquire two data centers from European technology solutions and services provider SCC. This strategic investment will strengthen Pulsant’s existing network of 12 data centers across the U.K.

Based in Birmingham, the Cole Valley data center has a power capacity of around 2 MW with potential for expansion. Meanwhile, the Fareham data center is a modern carrier-neutral facility, with a mix of corporate and service provider colocation customers with a slightly higher power capacity of around 3 MW. Both sites offer 25,000 sq ft of data center white space.

The data center engineers and operational team members from both locations will be transferred to Pulsant on completion of the deal, expected in April 2025.

Fluidstack to deploy energy efficient Exascale GPU clusters in Europe with NVIDIA, Borealis Data Center and Dell

Artificial intelligence cloud platform Fluidstack announced it is deploying and managing Exascale clusters across Iceland and Europe in collaboration with Borealis Data Center, Dell Technologies and NVIDIA.

“In collaboration with Borealis, Dell and NVIDIA, we can rapidly deploy high-density GPU supercomputers for both European and global customers, all while using 100% renewable energy,” said Cesar Maklary, co-founder and president of Fluidstack.

Borealis Data Center will provide Fluidstack with facilities powered by 100% renewable energy. Located in Iceland and operating across the Nordics, Borealis’ facilities benefit from a cold climate and renewable hydro and geothermal power.

Fluidstack said it will leverage Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers, optimized for artificial intelligence workloads with NVIDIA HGX H200.

Hyperscale Data completes first installation of NVIDIA GPUs for HPC customer

Hyperscale Data announced the successful installation of its first Nvidia GPU deployment for a new Silicon Valley-based cloud services provider. The firm highlighted that this milestone marks a significant step in the company’s strategic transformation of its Michigan data center into an artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC) facility.

The initial deployment of Nvidia GPUs is part of a broader initiative to build an infrastructure that supports the growing computational demands of enterprise and cloud-native applications. The company’s Michigan data center currently utilizes approximately 28 megawatts, with plans to grow to approximately 340 megawatts over the next several years to meet the energy requirements of advanced artificial intelligence and HPC workloads.

Why these AI announcements matter?

These investments highlight the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure across semiconductors, optical networking, edge data centers and high-performance computing. Retym and Lessengers are driving bandwidth and efficiency gains for artificial intelligence workloads, while Pulsant and Fluidstack are scaling data center capacity. Hyperscale Data’s Nvidia deployment underscores the increasing demand for AI-ready infrastructure, reinforcing the industry’s shift toward energy-efficient computing.

