The top five AI data centers in India

As artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates across industries, India is emerging as a key player in AI-driven data infrastructure. The Asian country is witnessing a surge in AI data centers, driven by rising demand for cloud computing, machine learning (ML) and big data analytics. These facilities provide the computational power necessary to support AI applications in sectors like healthcare, finance and smart cities. Below, we highlight five of the most significant AI data centers in the country.

– Yotta NM1 data center (Maharashtra)

Located in Navi Mumbai, Yotta NM1 is India’s largest data center and among the most advanced AI-ready facilities. It spans 820,000 square feet and offers a massive 7,200 racks with a total capacity of 210 MW. Yotta NM1 is designed to handle intensive AI and cloud computing workloads, providing enterprises with robust infrastructure for high-performance AI applications.

The data center leverages cutting-edge cooling technology, ensuring energy efficiency while supporting high-density computing. Additionally, this AI facility partners with global cloud service providers to enable seamless AI model training and deployment.

– CtrlS Hyderabad data center

CtrlS’s Hyderabad facility provides AI-optimized GPUs and high-performance computing (HPC) clusters, enabling organizations to train large-scale machine learning models.

This data center is also well known out for its sustainability initiatives, featuring advanced cooling systems and renewable energy integration. Its AI infrastructure supports industries such as autonomous vehicle development, medical research and financial analytics, making it a key hub for AI innovation in India.

– STT GDC India (Bangalore)

STT GDC India, a joint venture between Singapore-based ST Telemedia and Tata Communications, operates one of India’s top AI data centers in Bangalore. STT GDC specializes in high-performance computing solutions tailored for AI applications.

The facility offers AI-optimized computing environments with scalable storage and processing capabilities. It supports companies involved in deep learning, big data analytics and real-time AI inference. Located in India’s technology hub, STT GDC Bangalore is usually selected by local startups and enterprises developing solutions and applications in the AI field.

– Reliance Jio data center (Mumbai)

Reliance Jio Infocomm, one of India’s largest telecom and digital service providers, has invested heavily in AI data infrastructure. Its Mumbai data center is a state-of-the-art facility built to power Jio’s AI initiatives, cloud services and 5G-driven AI applications.

The data center is equipped with AI-specific hardware, including NVIDIA GPUs and custom AI accelerators. This AI facility plays a critical role in supporting the company’s AI-driven telecom services, including network automation, smart customer analytics and AI-powered content recommendations.

– NTT-Netmagic data center (Chennai)

NTT-Netmagic, a subsidiary of Japan’s NTT Communications, operates a major AI-ready data center in Chennai. The facility offers AI-driven cloud computing, edge computing and enterprise AI solutions.

The Chennai data center features high-density AI servers, enhanced cybersecurity measures and advanced energy-efficient cooling systems. It plays a relevant role in supporting AI-driven business analytics, smart manufacturing and financial technology solutions.

Conclusion

As India continues to establish itself as a key player in the global AI scene, these top AI data centers are playing a crucial role in supporting innovation in the AI space. With increasing investments in AI infrastructure, high-performance computing and cloud services, India is well-positioned to become a leader in AI-driven digital transformation. Whether for startups, enterprises or research institutions, these AI-driven data centers provide the backbone for AI advancements that will shape the future of technology in the country.