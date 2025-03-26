AI infra brief: From Google, Apple, Broadcom and more

In this regular update, RCR Wireless News highlights the top news and developments impacting the booming AI infrastructure sector.

Google passes 100 million Li-ion cells

Google has said it currently has more than 100 million cells deployed in battery packs across its global data center fleet.

The firm said Li-ion batteries have been crucial to ensuring the uninterrupted operation of Google Cloud data centers. “By transitioning from lead-acid to Li-ion BBUs, we’ve significantly improved power availability, efficiency and lifespan, even as we simultaneously address their critical safety risks,” it said.

It went on: “Getting to 100 million Li-ion batteries is just one of many examples of how we are building a reliable cloud and power-efficient AI. As data center power systems evolve to include new technologies including large battery energy storage systems (BESS) and new workload requirements (AI workloads), we remain dedicated to exploring and implementing innovative solutions to build the most efficient and safest cloud data centers.”

Apple eyes AI data center investment

Apple is reportedly eyeing an investment in an AI data center. The company is looking to place orders for about $1 billion in Nvidia GB300 NVL72 systems, which would translate to 250 servers costing roughly $3.7 million to $4 million each, Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah said in a note, according to an Investor’s Business Daily report.

Baruah said Apple’s decision to increase its investments in AI potentially stemmed from the delay in the enhanced Siri launch. After previewing the advanced AI features that would go into the personal digital assistant at the 2024 annual Worldwide Developer Conference and targeting an early 2025 launch, Apple has reportedly pushed the schedule forward to 2026, according to the report.

Alibaba warns of data center bubble



Chinese holding Alibaba Group’s chairman Joe Tsai has warned about a potential bubble forming in the data center construction sector, suggesting that the rapid expansion may surpass the initial demand for AI services, according to a Bloomberg report.

Speaking at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, Tsai noted that the surge in server facility development, spanning from the U.S. to Asia, appears increasingly indiscriminate.

“I start to see the beginning of some kind of bubble (…) I start to get worried when people are building data centers on spec. There are a number of people coming up, funds coming out, to raise billions or millions of capital,” the executive said.

Tsai specifically highlighted U.S. spending, noting that major tech firms are making massive investments.

Broadcom to meet demand of AI/ML clusters

Broadcom has expanded its 200G/lane DSP PHY portfolio with the launch of Sian3 and Sian2M, designed to meet the connectivity demands of AI/ML clusters. These innovations optimize power efficiency for 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers across both single-mode (SMF) and multi-mode fiber (MMF) links, according to Broadcom.

Sian3, a 3nm PAM4 DSP, reduces power consumption by over 20% for SMF applications, while Sian2M enhances short-reach MMF links with integrated VCSEL drivers. Combined with Broadcom’s 200G lasers, these solutions improve scalability and efficiency in AI infrastructure, supporting growing demand for high-performance optical interconnects, the company added.

The company highlighted that the rapid growth of AI workloads is driving demand for increased bandwidth and interconnect density in AI clusters.

Top five AI data centers in India

In another article, RCR Wireless News described some of the main AI data centers in India. As the Asian nation continues to establish itself as a key player in the global AI scene, these top AI data centers are playing a crucial role in supporting innovation in the AI space.

Why these announcements matter?

As AI adoption rapidly accelerates, data center infrastructure is evolving to support growing compute demands. Google’s milestone of 100 million Li-ion cells underscores the shift toward more reliable and efficient power solutions, which is extremely critical for AI workloads. Apple’s reported investment in an AI data center signals the company’s deeper push into AI, likely driven by delays in its Siri upgrade. Meanwhile, Alibaba’s chairman warns of a potential data center bubble, highlighting concerns about overinvestment. Also, Broadcom’s new DSP solutions address the rising need for high-performance optical interconnects in AI clusters. Overall, these developments reflect the ongoing transformation of AI infrastructure worldwide.

